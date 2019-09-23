David Hillier on the Arsenal defence,  Guendouzi and progression under Unai Emery

Former Arsenal midfielder David Hillier knows exactly what it takes to win titles with the North London club. Hillier was part of George Graham's Championship winning side in the 1990/91 season, suffering just a single defeat along the way.

Speaking on The Chronicles of a Gooner podcast Hillier touched on some of the key discussion points following the thriller at the Emirates Stadium and as always provided the listeners with honest and unbiased opinions.

Former Gunner reflects on Unai Emery's tactical tweaks

Speaking about Emery's tactical tweaks over the course of his tenure, Hillier suggested that the club are too flimsy in their willingness to change tactics. Instead of sticking to one strict game plan, Emery has chopped and changed his side, hoping to fix some of the problems that have arisen in the early stages. However, Hillier believes that such change has negatively impacted the squad.

“I really don’t think at the moment we (Arsenal) have a game overload that warrants this amount of change," Hillier said.

"It’ll be unsettling for the players, for me, that would have a negative impact - in the modern game it could be different, perhaps players are happier to be given a little rest from time to time”

“You need to have a set of 11 to15 (players) and anybody outside of that needs to work their way in to contention.”

The former midfielder was also open in discussing the club's ongoing issues with their defensive structure, admitting that players are inviting pressure onto themselves rather than directly engaging the opponent and forcing them into mistakes.

“Arsenal are having an issue with applying pressure on the ball, our defenders are dropping off way too much rather than engaging the opponent”, he continued.

Hillier reflects on reaction to Xhaka substitution

“It is out of order, he’s taken a lot of stick recently. Having said that, he continues to make the same errors, pulling shirts, making tackles from the wrong side and at times his distribution isn’t what fans expect but it doesn't mean he should be treated like that. He deserves more respect.

“He doesn’t pick the side, he doesn't select himself. What he does is work hard in training but the manager picks the side. There are certain parts of his game that if i was him I'd be looking at and thinking I need to do something about that because its happening all the time.

(The reaction) had a negative affect on Granit but the introduction of the two subs had a huge impact on the team."

In contrast, Matteo Guendouzi was once again praised heavily for his performance at the weekend, with the Frenchman really coming into his own within the Arsenal midfield this season. Speaking about the youngster, Hillier seemed impressed with what he's seen so far.

“What you get from Guendouzi is everything he's got as quick as he can give it. He wears himself out and there are spells he can’t quite keep his level up. He wants to offer himself for every pass and close people down all the time.

I love his enthusiasm but he’s still missing that discipline.”

Have Arsenal made progress under Emery?

Much of the debate surrounding Arsenal of late has been whether they have made considerable progress since Emery took over the helm. The manager has suffered a whirlwind of results across the board, impressing in his quest to take the Gunners to the Europa League final last year before a pitiful performance saw them fall short.

“If you look at the results since Emery took over, he’s got the same amount of points Wenger did in his last 43 games. Has he advanced the team? I’m not so sure. I don’t know whether the players are being communicated to effectively, whether they understand?

It's difficult to say without knowing what sort of (training) sessions he puts on from day to day but I'd say we're in no stronger a position.

Unai needs to step up, make some significant changes that demonstrate what we’re gonna do and how we’re gonna do it - all these changes make it seem as though he's not fully in control of things."