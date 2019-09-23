N’Golo Kante shines light on injury situation

N’Golo Kante made his return from injury in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool and claimed he is happy to be back in an interview with the Chelsea FC website.

The French midfielder gave the Blues a lifeline having scored with just under 20 minutes to go, however Frank Lampard’s side failed to score an equaliser to maintain their Premier League form.

The 28-year-old reflected on his return having spent five weeks on the sidelines and with unsurprising modesty revealed he is happy to be back and able to help his side on the pitch.

‘We have work to do’

Kante revealed his delight with adding a goal to his name, but was adamant Chelsea must improve on their disappointing display.

“It is not a great start, we have work to do,” began the World Cup winner. “We are not where we want to be, but we can fight and change this in the next games.

Embed from Getty Images

“There were some good points in the performance, and we need to take those points on to have a good result in the next game. If we keep working this way, we can get a win in our next game.”

The two-time Premier League winner continued as he shone his pleasure to be in front of the Chelsea fans under the lights of Stamford Bridge.

“It was good to come back,” he said. “I was happy to come back in front of our fans and for this big game. I am disappointed by the result, but I am happy to be back to help the team to try to win.”

Set pieces proved decisive

Kante reflected on the Blues’ performance and claimed he felt set pieces cost his side.

He said: “We tried our best during the game, and we are disappointed by the result.

”With the two set-pieces they scored they put us in difficulty but had some good chances.

Embed from Getty Images

“As soon as they scored to make it 2-0, we went in the changing room believing all together that we can do it and as soon as I scored, we had the chance to come back into the game, but we were not able to get the result we wanted.”