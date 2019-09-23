Luton Town vs Leicester City preview: Hatters look to cause cup shock

Leicester City turn their attentions away from the Premier League on Tuesday night as they travel to Bedfordshire to face Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Foxes came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday to cement third place in the Premier League whilst Tuesday's hosts Luton were on the wrong end of the scoreline in a 3-0 home defeat to Hull City.

After a troubling time at Kenilworth Road which saw the Hatters go into administration and drop out of the Football League, Luton are back in the Championship for the first time in 12 years which has seen Graeme Jones' men make a respectable start to the campaign - sitting 21st in the table.

Key battle

One man hoping to make an appearance under the floodlights on Tuesday night is Leicester full-back James Justin.

The defensively astute youngster, who was signed by Brendan Rodgers in the summer from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee, is yet to make an appearance in royal blue so far and will likely receive a warm welcome from the Luton faithful should he be called upon for the East-Midlanders.

Should Justin feature he will be tasked with preventing any Luton attacks that may come Leicester's way with winger Izzy Brown expected to be the leader of the cavalry.

The exciting 22-year-old joined on loan from Chelsea in the summer and has the ability to beat defenders with his quick footwork and will be hoping to add goals to his game having only scored seven career goals so far.

What happened last time?

The last competitive meeting between the two sides took place in February 2007 culminating in a 1-1 stalemate at the then known Walkers Stadium.

Luton's Dean Morgan cancelled out an early goal from Foxes wide-man Mark Yeates which saw a share of the points in a season where the Hatters were relegated to League One whilst Rob Kelly's Leicester side scraped survival in 19th place.

Team News

Leicester boss Rodgers has previously gone on record to say that he plans to play a strong side throughout the duration of the tournament.

Daniel Amartey and Matty James are still ruled out with injury whilst star man James Maddison is unlikely to be risked having picked up a knock in Saturday's win over Tottenham.

Rodgers could also be entitled to give valuable minutes to some of his fringe players with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy all struggling for regular game time.

Luton manager Jones is expected to name a strong side with record signing Simon Sluga the most likely to be in-between the sticks whilst attacking players Kazenga LuaLua and James Collins will be given chance to cause the Foxes backline problems.

Jones is also buoyed with the news that Luton have no new fresh injury concerns and a full squad to select from.

Predicted Line-Ups

Luton Town: Sluga; Bolton, Pearson, Bradley, Bree, Tunnicliffe, Shinnie, Brown, Cornick, Collins, LuaLua.

Leicester City: ​​​​​​​Ward; Justin, Morgan, Soyuncu, Fuchs, Choudhury, Praet, Tielemans, Gray, Albrighton, Vardy.

Managers' Thoughts

R​​​​​​​odgers was quick to praise the support of the Leicester fans during his post-match conference on Saturday and sent out a message to the rest of the league.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester, the Northern Irishman said: "We have to protect our home. This is our home.

"We have our supporters in the stands, our families in the stands. We can't have teams come here and want to take the points without fighting. So we make sure that when we cross the line, we look after our house.

"That combination between the players' intensity and the supporters' was amazing."

Ahead of Tuesday's tie, Luton boss Jones spoke to LutonTown.co.uk where he stressed the importance of being competitive in all games after their defeat to Hull as well as the healthy competition for places in his side.

He said: "There’s competition for places – when you get beaten at home like that, you have to look at the whole group and then there’s a group of players that might be involved tomorrow night that are in a good place physically, where three or four weeks ago I think they weren’t, so I think it’s going to be an interesting week.

"Saturday’s game against Blackburn is as important, I think you have got to be competitive in both.

"The first priority is Leicester City and making sure we don’t kill ourselves on Tuesday night for Saturday. So there’s a lot of thinking to be done, we’ve got another training session, we have got a meeting and then we will make a decision from there.”