Luton Town vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match 2019
Follow live from Kenilworth Road for Luton Town vs Leicester City , live stream, squads, preview and score updates in 2019 Carabao Cup. Kick-off Luton Town vs Leicester City: 19:45 BST
He stated: "I'm buzzing for it! When the draw came out I think we'd just finished the penalty shoot out up in Newcastle and I was buzzing. It will just be nice to see a lot of old faces and hopefully I can get on the pitch and show what I can do."
Leicester midfielder James Maddison refused to lose his head after the Spurs victory, stating: "We don't get too low when we lose and we don't go too high when we win because we're a team that wants to progress this season, and definitely improve on last season, so we'll enjoy the victory and we'll go to work on Tuesday at Luton Town."
He stated: “There’s competition for places – when you get beaten at home like that, you have to look at the whole group and then there’s a group of players that might be involved tomorrow night that are in a good place physically, where three or four weeks ago I think they weren’t, so I think it’s going to be an interesting week.
He added: “Saturday’s game against Blackburn is as important, I think you have got to be competitive in both. The first priority is Leicester City and making sure we don’t kill ourselves on Tuesday night for Saturday. So there’s a lot of thinking to be done, we’ve got another training session, we have got a meeting and then we will make a decision from there.”
The winger started on the bench after being in the middle of a transfer saga with Roma and scored in the 82nd minute with help from a deflection.
Brendan Rodgers was very vocal in the media about taking domestic cups seriously when he was appointed Leicester manager. His team comes up against a Luton side who boast an impressive home record as they enjoyed back to back promotions.
