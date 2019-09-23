on VAVEL
Luton Town vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match 2019
Leicester travel to Kenilworth Road in the Carabao Cup | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Luton Town vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match 2019

Follow live from Kenilworth Road for Luton Town vs Leicester City , live stream, squads, preview and score updates in 2019 Carabao Cup. Kick-off Luton Town vs Leicester City: 19:45 BST

Team news will be announced an hour before kick-off at 18:45 and all updates of the match can be found right here!

James Justin will be hoping to make his Leicester debut against his former team.

James Justin 'buzzing' for Luton reunion
Foxes full-back James Justin will be facing his old club in the cup match and the summer signing has given his thoughts about the draw to LCFC TV.

He stated: "I'm buzzing for it! When the draw came out I think we'd just finished the penalty shoot out up in Newcastle and I was buzzing. It will just be nice to see a lot of old faces and hopefully I can get on the pitch and show what I can do."

Maddison on Luton Town...

Leicester midfielder James Maddison refused to lose his head after the Spurs victory, stating: "We don't get too low when we lose and we don't go too high when we win because we're a team that wants to progress this season, and definitely improve on last season, so we'll enjoy the victory and we'll go to work on Tuesday at Luton Town.​​​​​​​"


Jones on Leicester...
Hatters boss Graeme Jones has spoken about team selection and how the defeat to Hull may have an effect on his team that will face the Foxes.

He stated: “There’s competition for places – when you get beaten at home like that, you have to look at the whole group and then there’s a group of players that might be involved tomorrow night that are in a good place physically, where three or four weeks ago I think they weren’t, so I think it’s going to be an interesting week.

He added: “Saturday’s game against Blackburn is as important, I think you have got to be competitive in both. The first priority is Leicester City and making sure we don’t kill ourselves on Tuesday night for Saturday. So there’s a lot of thinking to be done, we’ve got another training session, we have got a meeting and then we will make a decision from there.”

Leicester's form
Leicester recently lost their unbeaten run in the Premier League after losing 1-0 to Manchester United thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty but the Foxes responded perfectly with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, leaving them third in the table.
Luton's form
Luton will be hoping to win this game to put an end to their run of two consecutive defeats after losing 3-2 to Queens Park Rangers before succumbing 3-0 against Hull City.
Last meeting between the sides
The sides last met in a 2017 pre-season match that was settled by a late Riyad Mahrez winner.

The winger started on the bench after being in the middle of a transfer saga with Roma and scored in the 82nd minute with help from a deflection.

Welcome!
Hi everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Luton Town vs Leicester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup. 

Brendan Rodgers was very vocal in the media about taking domestic cups seriously when he was appointed Leicester manager. His team comes up against a Luton side who boast an impressive home record as they enjoyed back to back promotions. 

Kick-off in Luton is due on Tuesday at 19:45pm

