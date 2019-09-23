Resilience over style the key for Klopp

Liverpool claimed a dogged 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino were enough to defeat a defiant Chelsea side.

The Reds are known for their flamboyant attacking play but this game required a more hard-nosed approach and Jurgen Klopp's side duly delivered. The performance was perhaps one of those that potential Premier League winners could look back on as decisive in their journey to securing the title.

Klopp focussing on what Liverpool can do

After fellow contenders Manchester City pummelled Watford 8-0 on Saturday, this performance was key for Klopp in demonstrating that his side will not relent in their pursuit of a first Premier League crown.

Speaking after the match, Klopp stated: "It's a difficult place to come, it's a while ago that we won here. It's a big win. The boys did really well, they fought really hard. I don't think there is any other way to win here. It's a big win. We play in our way, we try to win football games. In the end we need to get the points, there is no competition in technical things, it is about the points."

A long way to go despite a perfect start

The Liverpool manager knows that despite a perfect six games for his side, they can not get carried away with the thought of eclipsing last seasons second placed finish.

He added: "We are only here. Chelsea, six matches in. We haven't won anything domestic apart from games so we have to carry on. We have to be ready for each opponent. They are all waiting and want to give us a knock, rightly so, but we have to be ready to do what we have to do."

Speaking about the game Klopp thought his side were worthy of the win: "The first half was hard work. It is about momentum in games like this and I think we got that in the first half. We scored two wonderful goals and we could have scored directly after half time two more. We deserved the three points, it is difficult to win here."

Liverpool travel to MK Dons in midweek to open their domestic cup campaign before taking on Sheffield United at the weekend. The newly promoted outfit have proven a difficult opponent to break down so far this season, and Klopp will be hoping for the front three to return to their usual ruthless serves in order to maintain the club's perfect start.