MK Dons vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2019
MK Dons vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2019

Follow along for MK Dons vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Carabao Cup match. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.

That is all for now. See you an hour before kick-off when the team news is out and we begin to build up to this third round tie.
How to watch
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports. If you are unable to watch, the VAVEL live feed is the best place to follow the action!
Tisdale quotes
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Tisdale spoke about his emotions heading into the game:

“I'm very relaxed, it's an occasion and an opportunity to play in front of 29,000 fans, in your stadium against the European champions – let’s just enjoy it. I feel excited.

This is not win at all costs. It would be marvellous if we did, but we're not planning or expecting it to happen. We'd like it to, and who knows, but let's just go and give it our best shot. We've got nothing to lose.

I don't think we can dig into our usual preparations, so it will come down to some simple preparation, discussions and details.

When you get a game like this, I can only pick 11. Some will be really disappointed. It's only one game, and I’m sure they'll be disappointed if they're not picked against Sunderland too, but this is the one they all want to play in. Of all the pressures I have, that's the biggest.”


FIFA men's coach of the year
Jurgen Klopp comes into this game having just been awarded the men's coach of the year award at the Best FIFA awards. 

Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk were also named in the World XI, highlighting the year that the club have had. 

Liverpool team news
Naby Keita is expected to make his return to action after stepping up his recovery from injury. Alisson and Divock Origi are unlikely to feature.

Predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Van den Berg, Lovren, Larouchi; Keita, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Elliott, Brewster, Shaqiri

MK Dons team news
Rhys Healey will miss the game through a thigh injury and defender Baily Cargill will also be unavailable for selection.

Predicted XI: Nicholls; Lewington, Walsh, Poole; Martin, McGrandles, Houghton, Kasumu, Brittain; Boateng, Nombe

Liverpool form
Liverpool have been unstoppable in their pursuit of a first Premier League title, winning all six of their league fixtures so far.

Their one loss this campaign came to Napoli last week, losing out 2-0 away in Naples.

MK Dons form
Paul Tisdale's men come into this one off the back of two narrow 1-0 losses to Ipswich Town and Southend United.

Prior to that one, the Dons had won three on the bounce and therefore are used to that winning feeling this season despite a couple of losses.

Kick-off
Kick-off for this one will be at 19:45 BST from Stadium MK.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live feed for this third round Carabao Cup fixture between MK Dons and Liverpool.

My name is Charlie Martin and I will be be providing you with build up, team news and all the live action.

