MK Dons vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2019
Follow along for MK Dons vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 Carabao Cup match. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.
“I'm very relaxed, it's an occasion and an opportunity to play in front of 29,000 fans, in your stadium against the European champions – let’s just enjoy it. I feel excited.
This is not win at all costs. It would be marvellous if we did, but we're not planning or expecting it to happen. We'd like it to, and who knows, but let's just go and give it our best shot. We've got nothing to lose.
I don't think we can dig into our usual preparations, so it will come down to some simple preparation, discussions and details.
When you get a game like this, I can only pick 11. Some will be really disappointed. It's only one game, and I’m sure they'll be disappointed if they're not picked against Sunderland too, but this is the one they all want to play in. Of all the pressures I have, that's the biggest.”
Predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Van den Berg, Lovren, Larouchi; Keita, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Elliott, Brewster, Shaqiri
Predicted XI: Nicholls; Lewington, Walsh, Poole; Martin, McGrandles, Houghton, Kasumu, Brittain; Boateng, Nombe
Their one loss this campaign came to Napoli last week, losing out 2-0 away in Naples.
Prior to that one, the Dons had won three on the bounce and therefore are used to that winning feeling this season despite a couple of losses.
My name is Charlie Martin and I will be be providing you with build up, team news and all the live action.