Watford vs Swansea City preview: Hornets welcome league distraction amid poor form

Football proves that the world can turn upside down almost in an instant. Just the other side of the summer gone by, Watford had achieved their greatest ever Premier League season in terms of both position and points haul, and were preparing to appear in the club's first FA Cup final for 35 years.

But now, the Hornets sit at the foot of the division, winless in six league matches and already under new management — Quique Sánchez Flores returned to Vicarage Road to replace compatriot Javi Gracia, who was ousted after an abject start to the season.

Sánchez Flores appeared to have an instant impact in the exhilarating 2-2 draw with Arsenal in his first game back, but every one of Watford's problems returned to the fore last weekend in the 8-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City. Take nothing away from the champions, who were sensational in every aspect of performance, but their opponents on the day were abject to an extent even beyond the pessimistic preconceptions of their supporters.

Amid the dire league form was a positive and comfortable 3-0 victory over League One side Coventry City which saw the Hornets progress to this Third Round of the Carabao Cup, where they now face Swansea City.

Embed from Getty Images

Contrary to their hosts here, the Swans have enjoyed a prosperous start to 2019/20, and currently sit second in the Championship table thanks in part to impressive victories over Preston North End, Birmingham City and promotion hopefuls Leeds United. New manager Steve Cooper appears to have rejuvenated the club after a difficult post-relegation campaign last year.

The Welsh outfit have already beaten fourth-tier Northampton Town and Cambridge United to reach this stage, running out 6-0 winners against the Us in Round Two as loanee striker Sam Surridge struck a brace.

Previous meetings

Swansea were relegated from the Premier League in 2017/18, but Watford made hard work of their encounters. First, the Hornets had Richarlison to thank for a stoppage-time winner in south Wales, before the Swans completed a dramatic turnaround in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road — their first ever top flight win at the ground.

Embed from Getty Images

It was Watford who held the upper hand in meetings since their promotion in 2015, winning three of the six and sharing points in another, but Swansea hold a better competitive record overall, with 22 victories registered against the Hornets compared to 16 losses.

The last and only League Cup meeting between the two came in November 2008, when a first-half strike from Jamaican midfielder Lee Williamson secured the win for the Hornets at the Liberty Stadium.

Team news

Watford must continue to make do without captain Troy Deeney, who is gradually progressing from knee surgery undertaken in August. The Hornets will also be without centre-back Craig Cathcart and forward Isaac Success.

Sánchez Flores will have the weekend's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the forefront of his thinking with regards to team selection, and could field a relatively similar set of players to those who were defeated in Manchester if he feels the need to ring the changes in the league.

Embed from Getty Images

Meanwhile, Swansea's Aldo Kalulu is injured and will not feature. Jake Bidwell was sent off against Bristol City on Saturday, and his ban will carry across to the Carabao Cup.

The Swans will not be able to call upon defensive player Ben Wilmot, who is unavailable for selection against his parent club.

Predicted XIs

Watford — Gomes; Janmaat, Prödl, Mariappa, Masina; Quina, Chalobah, Cleverley; Hughes, Welbeck, Sarr.

Swansea City — Woodman; Naughton, van der Hoorn, Rodon, John; Grimes, Fulton; Ayew, Byers, Celina; Surridge.