Luton Town 0-4 Leicester City: Justin scores on Kenilworth Road return as Foxes swagger into Round Four

James Justin scored on an emotional return to Kenilworth Road as Leicester City coasted to a 4-0 victory in the Carabao Cup Third Round on Tuesday evening.

Demarai Gray opened the scoring with his first goal of the season from a clever corner routine midway through the first-half. It was then the turn of former Luton man Justin as he ghosted into the penalty area and thundered a powerful shot into the net to give the Foxes' a comfortable lead heading into the break.

The Foxes were not tested all too much throughout the game and late goals from Youri Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho saw the Foxes progress with a straight-forward win.

Story of the Match

Gray takes opportunity

Leicester had the first real opportunities of the game as both Marc Albrighton and Christian Fuchs cut inside and sent efforts towards goal, the latter going closest as Hatters' stopper James Shea tipped his shot behind.

The first-half lacked any real clear-cut chances but the Premier League outfit showed a typically clinical edge as they took the lead. From a corner, Ayoze Perez touched the ball onto Gray and he scored with a smart finish into the bottom corner.

Brendan Rodgers' men then had a great opportunity to double the lead as Dennis Praet's wonderful touch took him free but the Luton stopper halted his shot. Perez did eventually have the ball in the net but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Justin hits emotional strike

The Foxes deservedly doubled their lead just before the break and it was former Hatters' defender Justin who scored. Getting round the back, the youngster managed to thunder a wicked cross from Youri Tielemans into the roof of the net and somewhat predictably did not celebrate.

Leicester firmly held the momentum following the goal, with their top-flight class beginning to show. Wes Morgan almost got in on the act as he played a clever one-two with Wilfred Ndidi and tested Shea in the home goal.

Graeme Jones' troops did eventually create an opportunity as substitute Izzy Brown raced towards goal and tested Danny Ward with a low strike but that was really their only encouragement.

Tielemans rounds off scoring

Leicester wrapped up an emphatic victory with two late strikes, the first coming via midfielder Tielemans. Iheanacho was almost the man to find the net but stumbled before taking his shot and had it blocked. The ball fell to Gray and crossed the ball towards his Belgian teammate, who applied a cool volley.

The Nigerian striker, who played well in his cameo, did eventually get his goal. Released by Albrighton, the former Manchester City man raced towards goal and lifted a sumptuous lob over Shea, that albeit via the goalkeepers palm nestled into the bottom corner of the net, rounding off a brilliant victory for the Foxes.

Takeaways

Justin copes well with emotional reunion

Tonight really was a big match for defender James Justin for a variety of reasons. Having made a switch from Luton to Leicester in the summer, the 21-year-old ironically made his debut at his old stomping ground.

He showed exactly why the club wanted to bring him to the King Power Stadium though by regularly getting forward from the right-back position, whilst staying defensively sound. His excellent night was also topped off with a brilliant goal. Justin no doubt deserves a lot of credit for his wonderful performance.

Ruthless and professional from Leicester

It could also have been an extremely testing evening for Leicester at Kenilworth Road. After all, they were infamously eliminated from the FA Cup by Newport County last season.

The Foxes have a different aura about them under Rodgers though. They were clinical in front of goal and professionally controlled Luton, restricting them to only rare chances throughout the match. It was a game that they firmly controlled during the whole 90 minutes and deserved to win.

Luton focus on Championship

Whilst it is true there was a gulf in class between the two sides, Leicester's task was helped by an under-par performance from the hosts. The Championship outfit barely threatened throughout the game.

They will not be massively discouraged though as they continue their task for survival in the second tier following promotion last season. The Hatters have now lost three games in a row though so need to get their momentum back sooner rather than later.