Jurgen Klopp reflects on MK Dons win as Reds progress to Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Liverpool overcame MK Dons 2-0 on Wednesday night, progressing to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in three years.

It was an impressive display from Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Liverpool boss getting the blend of youth and experience spot on.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk remained on Merseyside, whilst first-team debuts were handed to Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Caoimhín Kelleher.

The youngsters more than impressed, Ki-Jana Hoever scored his first senior goal for the club and Curtis Jones put in a man of the match performance.

Here's what Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference, via the club's official website.

Milner Praise

James Milner was the oldest among the match day squad, but his wealth of experience showed and guided the youngsters through the game.

"The most experienced and the player with the most rhythm was the best player on the pitch - Millie [Milner]was pretty obvious," Klopp said. "He's a real role model for young players

"If he could play every day, Millie would be like this every day, that's how it is. Absolutely brilliant."

The 33-year-old opened the scoring just before half-time when his deflected effort found the back of the net following a mistake from the Dons' goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

The midfielder then went on to assist the Reds' second goal of the night, his cross finding Hoever at the back post.

Youngsters took centre stage

Despite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Adam Lallana among others starting for Liverpool, the stand out performances came from the teenagers.

On Elliot's game, the manager said: "16 years old still and this kind of football is good, really good for us.

"Tonight, he will always be a special player for moments, but his overall performance when you see him defending, when you see his movements are so smart, it's not easy to outplay him."

On young defender Hoever's goal: "It was a brilliant finish. I didn't play when I was 18 years old on a similar stage, so it was quite impressive.

"When he was needed in the other box, he was there and a wonderful goal, wonderful cross."

First-team players return to fitness

Whilst the usual starters stayed at home, this provided the perfect opportunity to get minutes in the legs of Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita.

Keita returned to training last week following the Reds' 2-0 defeat away to Napoli, but will be certain to play an important role in the coming months for Liverpool. This time on the pitch would have been crucial for the 24-year-old.

"He looked good in moments, he looked really good in moments, but he has to adapt to the position again," Klopp said on Naby. "You see it with Ox as well.

"In moments you saw what an incredible player he is and how important he will be for us.

"We don't have to rush it now hopefully, but we can use him now and that's good, good for us.

"There's a long season to go and everything will be fine."

Liverpool are next in action Saturday lunch-time when they travel to face Sheffield United in the Premier League at Bramall Lane.

Following Wednesday's match, the fourth round draw took place, which saw Liverpool drawn at home to Arsenal. Other notable fixtures include Chelsea hosting Manchester United and Aston Villa taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers.