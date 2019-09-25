Wolves vs Reading Preview: Wolves try to turn the tide

The story behind the game

Reading come into this game following a loss at home against Blackburn Rovers, leaving them just one spot ahead of relegation with seven points out of eight games played. In a similar place, we have Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Second to last place in the Premier League with four points out of a possible eighteen, a loss against SC Braga at home in the Europa League. After a great beginning of the season by Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, marked by great defensive stability, the last few games have shown a different side of the team and an inability to stop opposing offences.

Busy schedule

The next few days will be extremely physically demanding for Wolves players with four games in 8 days, including a trip to Turkey to face Besiktas, followed by an away game at the Etihad versus Manchester City.

Regarding this difficult schedule, Spanish winger Adama Traoré said to the Wolves official website that “Preparation starts straight after the previous game. The coach, the medical staff, the trainers; everyone is doing a great job to cover every detail for our recovery after the game.”, adding that “This means there is less time for recovery, it means less time with your family and it means less time with everything, but if you want to be at the top it has to be like this.”.

Keeping it different

In the second round of the Carabao Cup, against Plymouth Argyle, José Gomes made eleven changes to the squad. Due to their intense schedule, the manager admits that he might use the same strategy against the Premier League side, revealing “We must think about the best way, maybe I will make some changes – I did not plan this before the Blackburn game.”.

Questioned if that could have any impact on the team's performance, Gomes was direct: "We cannot change this – but we can change and improve the things that we do on the pitch. My focus is there.”