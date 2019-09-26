Chambers reflects on current form, eyeing further progress

Callum Chambers reflected on the development he has made since returning from his loan spell at Fulham last season, growing up as a player and a man in his search for a consistent place in Arsenal’s first team.

Can Chambers' strong form help Arsenal's defensive woes?

The centre-back didn’t feature for Unai Emery’s side last season, unable to work his way up the pecking order before joining the Cottagers for valuable first-team football. However, his fortunes appear to have turned a corner this season, with a recent return from fitness seeing him come into the fold, featuring four times this season across the Premier League and Europa League alongside a Carabao Cup appearance in midweek.

Chambers was instrumental in Arsenal’s last-gasp victory over Aston Villa, becoming an unlikely goal-scorer to instigate a remarkable turnaround as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s free-kick secured all three points at the death.

Tuesday night’s emphatic 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest saw the defender bag three assists, reflecting his current good form. His return to the first-team couldn’t have been bettered timed, with Arsenal’s ongoing defensive frailties raising plenty of questions as to what the club can achieve this year with such an open backdoor.

'I want to keep developing, working hard and keep improving every day'

Speaking about his recent form since his return, Chambers said “I’ve had a lot of experiences over the years like going to Middlesbrough and Fulham and playing a few games here at Arsenal,”, the defender told Arsenal Player, via the Mirror.

“As a player and as a human, I feel like I’ve grown up quite a lot. I feel like I’m bringing the experiences I’ve had over the past few years into my game too. I just want to keep developing, keep working hard and keep improving things every day.”

“That’s all I can do, to focus on being the best player I can. I think to establish yourself here, you need to play week in, week out. It’s the same at every club you go to. When you’re playing week in, week out that’s when you really establish yourself to the team and the fans.”

Chambers will now be eyeing continuity in the Arsenal starting eleven over the coming weeks, starting with a crucial league clash against Manchester United on Monday. The Gunners will be desperate for three points to relieve pressure on Unai Emery, who has come under heavy criticism for his tactics and lack of defensive solidarity. Should Chambers continue his form, he could be the key to the lockbox for Arsenal.