Unai Emery praises Bellerin's mentality after first-team return

Hector Bellerin made an emotional return to action on Tuesday night as Arsenal romped to a 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

The right-back returned to the first-team after over nine months out injured having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament but put in a performance filled with verve in midweek, reflecting the qualities Arsenal have been desperately missing.

Bellerin makes long awaited return versus Nottingham Forest

Bellerin started on the bench for Unai Emery’s side, receiving a standing ovation from the Emirates faithful when he entered the fray in the 77thminute, replacing summer signing Kieran Tierney who also returned from injury.

It took just minutes for Bellerin to notch an assist down the right-hand side for Joe Willock in what was Arsenal’s third of the evening, with the Spaniard looking impressive despite such a length spell on the sidelines.

Indeed, Unai Emery was particularly pleased with Bellerin’s attitude, commending him for his strength over the last few months and earmarking it as a trait that could be pivotal to the side in the coming months.

“I think Hector’s attitude is a very big attitude to help us,” Emery said via the club’s official site. “When he was injured, he was still a big mentality in the dressing room helping us.”

“He assisted for Willock to score and also to have different options in the squad and first XI is good. We are going to play a lot of matches and tonight was his first 15 minutes [with us], which is really important.”

“He wanted to play 90 and yesterday he told me he’s ready and wanted to play, but we decided to give him less minutes than 90. He played with the Under-23s on Friday and also they are the first matches for him.”

Slow and steady reintegration process key for Bellerin

Emery touched on how the right-back will now be reintegrated back into the first-team setup, to ensure he maintains his current fitness levels, getting back up to speed without too much intensity threatening further complications.

“We need to do it progressively and the doctor said to us that we are going to do it like that.”

The Arsenal boss suggested that Bellerin won’t be asked to play the full ninety minutes against Manchester United on Monday despite featuring on Tuesday, with a substitute appearance therefore likely in a bid to keep him ticking over.

“I think no [he can’t play 90 minutes against Manchester United next]. Maybe in his mind yes, but we need to listen to the doctor and the doctor wants to do it progressively. We are going to maybe share some minutes with the Under-23s.”

“It depends how he’s feeling, but in his mind, he’s feeling very well and I think the first minutes tonight were amazing for him. We are going to use him with Ainsley and Calum Chambers to help us in this position. The most important things about Hector are his attitude and experience. He’s wishing to help us.”