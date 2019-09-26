Patience Wearing Thin: How a stagnating Arsenal have left fans frustrated

When Arsenal were 2-1 down at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, it was easy to wonder just how much longer Unai Emery might last in the Emirates Stadium hot seat.

Murmurs of discontent amongst the Arsenal fanbase had grown into shouts of disapproval after the Gunners’ second half collapse at Vicarage Road, and a home defeat to a newly promoted team could well have been the tipping point.

Embed from Getty Images

Shortcomings across the park for Emery's Arsenal

In a way though, the Aston Villa game was a microcosm of Emery’s reign so far. A performance lacking in cohesion, a vulnerable defence left exposed by a midfield devoid of structure, and going forward little control or purpose. But in the end, Arsenal had just about enough thanks to some individual quality and a small passage of genuine dominance in a game they should have dominated from start to finish.

The main complaints about Emery’s Arsenal have been threefold- the leaky defence, the poor football and the results. The overall feeling, amongst the discontented, is that over a year on little has improved from the poor final season under Arsene Wenger. The results- and stats- generally seem to back that up.

In Emery’s first 43 league games- Aston Villa was the 44th - Arsenal had scored less goals, conceded more, taken less shots, allowed more shots, and seen less of the ball than the last 43 league games under Wenger, with the same amount of points gained. On the surface, the progress that was promised has yet to be delivered.

It is important to remember that Emery does not have the goodwill banked that Wenger’s 22 years of service afforded him, and that last season was acknowledged to be a transitional period for the Gunners. But the way the Spaniard’s first season ended with limp home performances against Brighton and Crystal Palace that dashed Arsenal’s Champions League hopes, before a night to forget in Baku, showed there was clearly serious improvement needed; improvement that arguably is still yet to be seen.

Embed from Getty Images

Causes for concern amid worrying shot trend

The alarming statistic that Arsenal allowed more shots on goal than they had themselves taken in four of the five league games prior to the Villa game is, worryingly, a trend that Emery has carried over from his Sevilla days.

The way in which Villa cut through Arsenal’s middle rather resembled a cold knife cutting through room temperature butter, such was the openness of Arsenal’s midfield. One criticism is that Arsenal defend too deep- certainly in the Watford game they spent large periods practically camped on the edge of the box, not just unable to get grip of the game but almost holding back as if they had been told not to.

The bizarre thing, and where much of the frustration lies, is that Arsenal under Emery have had moments where they look like the top level team they probably should be. Against Tottenham at home in the league last season, where the visitors simply couldn’t cope with Arsenal’s high press and swift passing, is the fans’ preferred blueprint.

Instead the Gunners often appear timid, incoherent and disjointed. Emery’s preference to be reactive has served them well in some games, particularly in Europe, but the reluctance to be proactive in games Arsenal are the clear favourites for, and the apparent problems it presents, have caused concern.

Embed from Getty Images

Lack of identity and collective ethos

Setting up to absorb pressure away and hit on the counter away to Liverpool is understandable; away to bottom placed Watford it is not. Not using Mesut Ozil at Anfield is understandable, at home to newly promoted Aston Villa it is not.

Relying on the same passage of play- working the ball out wide, using the full backs to provide low crosses, with the midfielders supporting the play and leaving the middle of the pitch horribly exposed- week in week out is just infuriating. Arsenal’s inability to create many chances through the middle of the pitch, and the bit part role that Ozil has in Emery’s plans, are not unrelated.

Ozil is still a fine player- he has never lost the ability to unlock defences and is deadly as ever on the counter attack- but it does not seem like Emery knows how to use him.

Not that the German should take it too personally because it seems that Arsenal these days are simply instructed to avoid passing through the middle, and so there is little use for an attacking midfielder in his mould. But it rather sums up the problem with Emery’s Arsenal- there is little substance, little identity and little joy for Arsenal fans watching.

That identity point is key- under Arsene Wenger there was a clear ethos, a clear style of play, and whilst the Frenchman’s refusal to waiver from it probably did him more harm than good at some points, at least there was something tangible there. Emery, by contrast, is as philosophically clear as black ice.

Ask any Arsenal fan if they can describe what sort of playing style, or identity, he is trying to establish, and they will almost unanimously struggle. It is difficult to see what he is trying to build towards on the pitch, but it surely cannot be that abominable first half against Villa, or that second half collapse against Watford.

Which begs the question, how much longer can Arsenal let this slide? The last 20 minutes against Villa should not mask what was a turgid display, and nor should the trouncing of Nottingham Forest in the League Cup on Tuesday be a barometer of success.

The reality is it is difficult to say where Arsenal have improved under Unai Emery and if it does not become much clearer soon then the Spaniard may find the fans’ already thinning patience will run out.