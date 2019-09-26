Johann Berg Gudmundsson back in Burnley squad for Villa trip

Burnley are set to be boosted by the return of winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson for their visit to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Gudmundsson has not featured for club or country since he injured his calf in the 1-1 draw at Wolves in August.

Last weekend's game against Norwich came slightly too soon for the 28-year-old.

But he could be set for a significant amount of minutes after completing what Sean Dyche described as a 'good week's training'.

Big player for the Clarets

Burnley have made a decent start to the new season, slotting into ninth place after picking up eight points from their first six matches, and Gudmundsson's return should only improve their form.

The Iceland international was on the scoresheet in the 3-0 opening-day win against Southampton.

Last season, he was directly involved in 10 goals, scoring three and teeing-up seven.

Only the two frontmen Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood could better that tally.

Latest on McNeil, Hendrick and Drinkwater

Dyche should have a near full contingent to call upon for the trip to the Midlands.

Dwight McNeil, who continues to shine at the beginning of his first full season with the first team, picked up a dead leg but is expected to be fully fit.

Likewise, Jeff Hendrick should shake off a knock.

The only definite absentee is Danny Drinkwater, still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in a non-football incident.

The Chelsea loanee is unlikely to be in contention for a Premier League debut until after the international break.