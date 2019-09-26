Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Reds have a golden opportunity to take pole position 

Nottingham Forest head to the Bet365 Stadium on Friday night in a feisty Midlands clash with Stoke City.

The Reds enter the fixture in fine form, unbeaten in their last seven and with a golden opportunity to go top of the league should they take all three points.

The Potters, meanwhile, have suffered an insipid start to their campaign, languishing in 23rd with a mere two points.

Nathan Jones, the Stoke manager, seems to be on thin ice, with Stoke fans growing ever more impatient at the stagnation, and even decline under his reign.

A home loss to Forest - after the embarrassing mid-week defeat to Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup - could well prove to be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Team news

Forest are without right-back Carl Jenkinson through injury, while on-loan midfield duo Alfa Semedo and John Bostock are also a doubt, having missed out on the mid-week battering by Arsenal.

The only noticeable absentee for the Potters is veteran Ryan Shawcross, who has been sidelined since July with a fractured foot. Joe Allen will return from suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Forest: (4-2-3-1), Samba, Ribeiro, Dawson, Worrall, Cash, Sow, Watson, Adomah, Silva, Carvalho, Grabban.

Stoke: (3-5-1-1), Butland, Carter-Vickers, Lindsay, Martins Indi, McClean, Edwards, Allen, Etebo, Clucas, Ince, Gregory

Key Clashes

Don't expect a goal-fest. Sky Sports may have made a huge mistake picking this match for coverage. The last five league meetings between these two sides have seen only three goals with three 0-0 draws, a trend which you would only expect to continue here.

Sabri Lamouchi's teams rarely boast high possession figures - and there's a reason for that. The Frenchman instills a canny ability in his team to form a low block and absorb pressure for the remainder of the game when taking the lead.

Forest have played some delightful football at times and possess a wealth of technically gifted players, yet it’s been their pragmatic approach that has served them so well thus far.

Even at home last weekend the Reds mustered only 48% possession against a very defensive Barnsley side. Yet the stats were misleading. Forest actually dominated the ball for large parts, controlling the game. But when Ben Watson swept the ball in the back of the net at around the hour mark, the bus was well and truly parked in front of the Bridgford Stand.

The Potters, meanwhile, have lacked a talismanic goalscorer for quite some time now. The goals always seemed to dry up for Benik Afobe at the Bet365, while Lee Gregory has not scored a single goal so far this year. It's been a recurring problem, and it's unlikely to be solved against a Forest defence - and goalkeeper in Brice Samba - that has been rock-solid so far this season.

4-5-1 for Stoke will best nullify Forest threats

Nathan Jones has experimented with a host of different formations so far this season - mainly in desperation. Three at the back, 4-4-2 diamond, 4-5-1. Playing with a three here, however, would not be a wise idea. Forest play with a lone striker in Lewis Grabban, who does not need three defenders marking him. The bodies would be better utilised elsewhere.

João Carvalho is the real danger man for Forest. The Portuguese magician needed a season to get used to English football, but now, at only 22, is really starting to prove his worth. In what has historically been an attritional, stodgy affair, Carvalho could well provide the spark for Forest that opens the game up.

Stoke must do all they can to prevent him from finding any room in between the lines. Playing a 4-5-1 would minimise space for him in the midfield, ushering the ball out wide where Forest are less dangerous.

Adomah must start

Lamouchi deployed both Carvalho and Tiago Silva in the front four against Barnsley - both No.10's by definition. There was clear chemistry between them, yet often it became too congested in the middle of the park since Joe Lolley, who played right-wing that day, also likes to cut inside.

Albert Adomah, a more natural winger, came on and stretched the game, allowing more room for Carvalho and Silva to operate in. Silva, however, started on Saturday and Tuesday, so may be left out of the team this time.

The managers

“They (Stoke) don’t deserve to be where they are,” insisted Lamouchi in his pre-match press conference.

It's something that his counterpart has been trying to get across for quite some time now.

”I’m baffled really,” were the words of a visibly distraught Jones after their 2-1 loss to Bristol City. “One decision goes against you and all your work blows up.”

Paul Hart, Jones' assistant manager, echoed his boss’ frustrations. “There was a distinct possibility we might have won the Bristol game without the sending off, and our performance against Brentford was diligent. We could have easily come away with a win.”

”It will not be easy,” warned Lamouchi. He's right. No matter what form they’re in, it never is easy on a wet, windy Friday night in Stoke.