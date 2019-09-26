Billy Gilmour delighted to have made full Chelsea debut

Billy Gilmour claimed he was delighted to have made his full Chelsea debut as the Blues waltzed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by defeating Grimsby Town 7-1.

The Scottish playmaker started the game under the lights at Stamford Bridge, impressing fans with the quality he put on show and was showered with praise from Frank Lampard.

Gilmour made his debut in a substitute cameo last month against Sheffield United but claimed ‘it was breathtaking’ to have started.

Embed from Getty Images

The 18-year-old excelled in midfield, completing the second most successful passes (89) with a 93% pass completion rate as well as contributing four key passes.

‘It was breath-taking’

Gilmour claimed it was a great night to walk out in front of Chelsea fans and was a spectacular occasion.

“It was a really good feeling to make my full debut, and it was really good to get the win,” he began in his interview with the Chelsea website.

“It was breathtaking. It was a great night to walk out in front of all the Chelsea fans. And the boys performed really well. You could see the attacking threat we had with the goals.”

Lampard has been a massive factor

The Scotland Under-21 international credited new Chelsea manager Lampard for the new philosophy he has implemented under his reign.

Gilmour was one of ten youth academy products in the matchday squad against Grimsby and insisted it has been a great experience to work under the Chelsea all-time top goal scorer.

Embed from Getty Images

“The gaffer has come in and wants to play the youth,” said Gilmour. “It’s been really good experience for us and we’re gaining confidence from it.

"I have worked hard for this, so it wasn’t a shock, but I had to step up and show what I’m capable of. I think I played well.”