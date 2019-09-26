The Warm Down: Blues' academy products put seven past the Mariners 

Chelsea waltzed past Grimsby Town into the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup having defeated the Mariners 7-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley opened the scoring inside five minutes for the Blues before Michy Batshuayi doubled Chelsea’s lead. Grimsby pulled one back through Matt Green but Pedro’s penalty moments before half-time put the Blues in the clear.

Kurt Zouma added to Chelsea’s lead soon after the restart before goals from Reece James, Hudson-Odoi, and a second Batshuayi strike followed.

The Blues now venture into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as they face Manchester United at home.

‘I was not pleased at half-time but I am impressed overall’

Frank Lampard claimed he was impressed with the performances from a number of the younger players in an interview with the Chelsea FC Website.

However, he insisted the game was a great learning curve for his squad having conceded in the first half.

“At half-time I was not very happy with the game,” Lampard began. “To concede the goal that made it 2-1 was a disaster because I showed them it was a huge threat, the long ball and the second ball in behind, and conceding that made us a bit nervous.

“It is good for the young players in particular to see that small details, if you don’t watch the video we show before the game and realise the danger, can cost you. It was fine tonight because we won 7-1 but against Liverpool, we lost the game because of small details.

“I am pleased we had some players who had not been playing so many minutes, and players who are young who started the game with some debuts given. And the two young lads who came on in the second half [Ian Maatsen and Tino Anjorin] improved the team which is great to see.

“There were some nice minutes and a nice comfortable win having not won at Stamford Bridge before that, so on those levels I am happy.

“The young players have deserved to get into the team. From Billy Gilmour it was a fantastic full debut, he ran the game from midfield. Marc Guehi was solid, and they have deserved their starts from the way the way they train with us and the way they play for the Under-23s.

“They have been outstanding this year. The young boys who came on as subs are still really young and they showed their comfort on the ball. Now the hard work really begins to try to get in there regularly and show they are worthy of being in the squad.”

Ten academy players in the matchday squad

Ten Chelsea Academy youth products featured in the matchday squad against Grimsby which included the likes of James, Guehi, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Jamie Cumming, Anjorin, Maatsen.

James, Gilmour and Guehi all made their full debuts before Anjorin and Maatsen made their debuts featuring in the second half.

The former Wigan Athletic loanee opened his goal scoring account with a brilliantly curled effort into the far corner as well as a lavish travella assist for Zouma’s goal.

James' quality of delivery posed a constant threat to the Mariners down the right flank before a short corner left the 19-year-old curled a delightful cross to the back post with the outside of his boot for Zouma to tuck home.

Hudson-Odoi back with a bang

Hudson-Odoi made his first start for Chelsea after six months having recently recovered from an achilles injury. The 18-year-old winger scored upon his first start since singing a new five-year-contract.

Chelsea's number 20 was dangerous in attack and posed a constant threat goings forwards turning his marker inside out.

He added his name to the score sheet in the dying minutes with a fine finish past James McKeown. Hudson-Odoi received the ball inside the area before standing up Elliott Hewitt. The darting winger cut inside then out before he drilled the ball into the net.

Match Reaction

What a game!!! Happy to get a goal on my return with a great team performance #COYB💙 pic.twitter.com/2hUeM3yidA — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) September 25, 2019