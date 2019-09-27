Is it prime time for Arsenal to break their Old Trafford curse?

It’s been a strange start to the season for Arsenal, who have been the subject of a number of particularly underwhelming performances so far this campaign.

Next up for the Gunners come Manchester United, a fierce rivalry ignited in the early days of the Premier League when the country's top two clubs battled for the title season after season.

It’s a different story today, with both clubs competing in the Europa League and both out of reach from the title already it seems.

England's biggest clubs in transition

The two clubs have been on a bumpy ride over the years, particularly United who have struggled to adapt to life without the prolific figure of Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm of the club.

Arsenal too are undergoing a transition period following Arsene Wenger’s departure in 2018, whilst the Gunners weren’t winning titles like United were at the time of Ferguson’s farewell, the north Londoners are in the process of looking towards significant progression.

On Monday night the two clubs meet in an evening showdown at Old Trafford, a ground that Arsenal have failed to win at for thirteen years in the league, their last victory coming in 2006 – the year that the Gunners were Champions League finalists.

Looking back at previous results, Arsenal should’ve taken their chances against United, who have been vulnerable in transition over the last few years. If Arsenal were to break their ugly record at Old Trafford, now would be the time to do so, as United look frail and disorganised.

Two managers in need of a big win

Unai Emery’s side haven’t been particularly more impressive, with a get-out-of-jail style win against Aston Villa last weekend making things look more convincing than they are.

Now however would be the time for Arsenal to prove themselves as a team on the right path to bigger things and a win at Old Trafford could be the way to do that.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a fast start when he returned to Manchester as manager last season, the Norwegian gave fans a taste of what was to come, however since then things have come to a sharp halt as injuries and dressing room disturbances have shaken the balance of the team up significantly.

United's weaknesses an ongoing problem

The Red Devils are looking the opposite of what their nickname allows the mind to imagine, with a lack of fire power and stability throughout the team.

The introductions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire were strong, and if anything is encouraging from United’s current squad, it’s the strength of their starting defence.

Depth letting the club down is the story of this season, particularly in attack and midfield where Solskjaer’s side are looking stretched and off cue with the metronome of advancing football.

The in-then-out motion of the likes of Paul Pogba in the squad leaves United without that figure in midfield that is destined to cause problems to the opposition. The same applies in attack, with no real number nine figure to get goals when others can’t when times are difficult.

Arsenal must attack from the go

Arsenal now have that, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a defining factor to Arsenal’s results, winning eleven points for the Gunners already this season thanks to his decisiveness in front of goal.

The pace and power of Arsenal’s number fourteen is the key to unlocking United’s fragilities, however the ones to give Aubameyang the key is the midfield.

If Arsenal’s midfield can keep a firm balance between defence and attack, it would be the Gunners’ game to lose taking into consideration United’s weaknesses in midfield and attack.

Arsenal have been the culprits of being off balance in midfield, with poor performances in defensive midfield. With a shaky defence, Monday’s visitors will have to go all out on United if they are to get the win in one of their less favoured grounds.

No chances can be taken in midfield

The introduction of a playmaker such as Mesut Ozil or Dani Ceballos could be the deciding factor in breaking down United’s lines. Ozil’s attention to detail when threading passes and Ceballos’s energy and desire to go forward are decisive factors for the Gunners.

Deeper in midfield becomes another debate, which three players should play behind the attack. It’s been a difficult time for Granit Xhaka, who has struggled to perform recently which opens doors for the likes of Joe Willock and the budding talent of Matteo Guendouzi.

Xhaka’s experience will never be knocked, however with the energy and desire that comes with young players such as Willock and Guendouzi it could perhaps be a suggestion to start a trio consisting of the young duo and Lucas Torreira.

Like any game of football, a relentless attack is always capable of winning the game, however in the case of Arsenal, the ability to keep play out of their half is crucial, the defensive mind of Torreira paired with the composure of Willock could work in Arsenal’s favour.

It’ll be an exciting game of football if both teams are ready to show what they’re truly capable of, rivalries such as Arsenal vs Manchester United will always provide the entertainment factor however a win is all but essential for Arsenal on Monday.