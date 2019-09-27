Aston Villa vs Burnley Preview: Can Villa make it three unbeaten at home?

Aston Villa play host to Burnley at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Villa will be looking to make it three games unbeaten at home in the league, with a win and a draw in their previous two home fixtures.

Villa's confidence will also be boosted from their mid-week victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup. Villa ran out 3-1 winners at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night and now face a last 16 clash with fellow Midland rivals Wolves.

Burnley will be looking for their first away victory of the season in the Premier League, as they have only mustered two points from their three games on the road so far this season.

Burnley have had a week to prepare for this fixture as they were not in EFL Cup action. Burnley are so far unbeaten in September and boss Sean Dyche will be hoping to follow last week's victory at home to Norwich City with a win at Villa Park.

Villa Park needs to be a fortress

Villa have struggled to pick up points on their return to the Premier League and currently find themselves in 18th place in the league. The main aim for Villa this season has to be maintaining Premier League survival and by making Villa Park a fortress will go some way to achieving this.

They are currently averaging a goal a game and have two players tied on two goals but what is worrying is that big money signing Wesley only has one league goal so far in six games.

Villa are currently on a winless run dating back to the victory of Everton at Villa Park at the end of August but boss Dean Smith was full of praise for his side's performances this season saying this in his pre-match press conference: "I look at the eight games we've played this season in all competitions and I think only Tottenham have been better than us."

Burnley's rocky road so far

Burnley have always performed well at Turf Moor but have struggled to translate those performances to their away fixtures.

The Clarets haven't won on the road since a victory at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth in April of last season.

Burnley will hoping Ashley Barnes can continue his good form this season and give Burnley their first away win this season. Barnes, though, has not scored in his 18 competitive fixtures against newly-promoted opposition.

Burnley boss Dyche like Smith was full of praise for his side in his pre-match press conference saying: "Everything is a challenge and in a way that keeps the hunger, keeps the edge in what we do, and when we play with that, we're a strong side.

"So far this season there's only really been the second half at Brighton where we didn't perform.

"We've performed well this season, and we've got to keep doing that."

Team News

After making nine changes in mid-week Smith will be looking to bring his regulars back into the side.

Henri Lansbury, Jonathan Kodjia and James Chester are sidelined for this fixture. Matt Targett could be in line to make his league debut this weekend.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil should be fit to face the Villains this weekend.