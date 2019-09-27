Chelsea vs Brighton Preview: Blues in search of first home win

Chelsea face Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, as Frank Lampard's men search for their first home league win of the season.

Both sides have had an inconsistent start to their respective campaigns with the Blues sitting in 11th on eight points, and Graham Potter's Seagulls in 15th on six points.

Last Time Out

Last weekend, Chelsea fell to Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool for the second time this season, after a UEFA Super Cup defeat in August.

Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a set-piece routine quite magnificently and Roberto Firmino's header proved to be enough to take all three points to Merseyside, despite N'Golo Kanté's best efforts to narrow the deficit in the second-half to make it 2-1.

Meanwhile, it was a stalemate between Brighton and Newcastle United as Potter's side failed to capitalise on their superiority at St James' Park.

Match Information

What day is the match? Saturday 28th September 2019 What time is kick-off? 15:00 (BST) Where is it held? Stamford Bridge Is it on TV? No Are there live updates? VAVEL live text commentary Who is the referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James returned from injuries in midweek in the 7-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town - both will be in contention for Lampard's match-day squad.

Emerson Palmieri has been ruled out until after the international break after being replaced early on against Liverpool last Sunday, and it seems likely that Antonio Rudiger will miss out once more with a groin problem.

The Chelsea boss is hopeful that Andreas Christensen will be able to play after suffering a twisted knee sustained against the Reds.

Brighton look to be short of options out wide, with Leandro Trossard picking up an injury during Belgium training at the start of the month, while Jose Izquierdo and Alireza Jahanbakhsh remain sidelined.

Solly March missed last weekend's trip to Newcastle, but Potter is optimistic that he can be back for this game.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea predicted starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Christensen, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Abraham​.

Brighton predicted starting XI: Ryan; Dunk, Duffy, Webster; Montoya, Propper, Mooy, March; Groß, Murray, Maupay.

Stats

Chelsea haven't won a league game at Stamford Bridge this season. Lampard will be looking to change that this weekend after suffering defeat to Liverpool, and drawing with both Leicester City and Sheffield United.

Brighton haven't won in the league since the opening day when they they comfortably beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road. Since then, they have lost to Southampton and Manchester City, and have drawn with West Ham, Burnley, and most recently Newcastle.

Chelsea have conceded 13 Premier League goals so far this season, which is the most they have let in after six games during the Premier League era.

Brighton have failed to score in nine of their last 15 Premier League games.

Chelsea have won all four of their Premier League games against Brighton, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once.

A defeat here for Brighton against Chelsea would set a record since the Football League began in 1888 for most games against an opponent while losing each game (currently eight defeats) - Bournemouth also lost all eight of their games against Wimbledon between 1977 and 1984.

Frank Lampard is looking to avoid becoming only the second manager in Chelsea's history to fail to win any of their first four home league games in charge, after Bobby Campbell in April 1988 (D3 L1).