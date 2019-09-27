on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Chelsea vs Brighton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista)

Chelsea vs Brighton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019

Follow the live coverage of the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea FC and Brighton and Hove Albion.

dannyboyk2000
Danyal Khan
60 LIVE live icon gif
Check back for team news an hour or so before kick-off.
Key defensive player to watch for Brighton: Lewis Dunk
Lewis Dunk has been Brighton's best centre back for years and it is no surprise that he has been linked to a few big clubs in recent transfer windows.

 

Most recently Arsenal.

 

Wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea were to make a move for him once their transfer ban is over...

Key attacking player to watch for Brighton: Neal Maupay
Brighton's £16 million pound signing from Brentford has struggled a little at the start of the season due to minor injuries.

 

But in six Premier League  matches, he has scored two goals.

 

He's a dangerous striker and could cause many problems to Chelsea's backline if he is fit to play tomorrow.

Key defensive player to watch for Chelsea: Fikayo Tomori
Chelsea's best defender so far this season has obviously been Fikayo Tomori.

 

With Antonio Rudiger having a injury prone start to the season, one of the Chelsea CB's have had to step up to the mark, and that player has been Fikayo Tomori.

 

Recently, Tomori has been excellent especially in the Liverpool match last week. He pocketed Salah for most of the match last week and got deserved credit from the Chelsea fans and Frank Lampard from that game.

 

Lampard's trust in Tomori (youth) has payed off so far!

Key attacking player to watch for Chelsea: Tammy Abraham
Chelsea's main striker this season Tammy Abraham  has had a mixed start to the season, but has managed to bag seven Premier League goals so far in six games.

 

All of his goals have come against sides outside the top six this season.

 

So Brighton Beware of Tammy! 

Betting Odds: Chelsea clear favourites?
PADDYPOWER have made Chelsea favourites to pick up the three points from this Premier League clash tomorrow afternoon.

 

A Chelsea win is being priced at 2/5. A draw between these two sides is being priced at  7/2. And a shock Brighton win is being priced at 15/2.

Head to Head record
Saturday's meeting will represent just the 13th competitive meeting between the two sides, with Chelsea registering 10 wins in comparison to just the one for Brighton.

That solitary success came from the first-ever clash in 1933, and Chelsea have since prevailed in 10 matches in a row.

The Blues emerged victorious by a 3-0 scoreline in last season's corresponding fixture courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Brighton predicted starting eleven
(3-5-2) Ryan; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Propper, Stephens, Mooy, Alzate; Gross; Maupay.
Chelsea predicted starting eleven
(4-3-3) Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Mount, Abraham. 
Early Team News: Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Shane Duffy is out of the game after picking up an injury against Aston Villa in midweek. Alireza Jahanbakhsh is out of this game with a thigh injury.

 

Solly March, Leon Balogun, Jose Izquierdo and Leandro Trossard are unlikely to feature at all tomorrow as they are all out with injuries.

The likes Ezequiel Schelotto, Glenn Murray and Bernardo could make appearances for the Seagulls tomorrow despite suffering very minor injuries.

Early Team News: Chelsea FC
Lampard confirmed in his press conference today that Antonio Rudiger is out of the game completely due to an ongoing Groin problem.

Emerson will also not feature tomorrow, and will be back after the next International break midway through October. 

 

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James  could potentially be in line for their first Premier League appearance this season after returning from injury. Both players played against Grimsby midweek, so may feature from the bench on the weekend.

 

Andreas Christensen has recovered from his minor injury that he suffered against Liverpool, so expect him to be in the squad in some capacity.

 

Brighton's form going into this game.
Brighton currently sit in 15th place in the League, with six points. So a win against Chelsea tomorrow would mean that they would leapfrog Frank Lampard's side.

 

The Seagulls last time out in the Premier League drew 0-0 away to Newcastle. 

 

The South Coast side started the season off so well with a convincing 3-0 away win at Watford. But since then in their last five premier League matches, They have drawn three and lost two games. Their main problem is not scoring enough goals. They are not doing too bad in the defensive aspect of the game.

Chelsea FC form going into this game
Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, with eight points after six games.

 

Last time out in the Premier league, the Blues were defeated 2-1 by Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

 

The recurring theme of Chelsea this season is conceding way too many goals this season. They are fine scoring goals, but are just letting to may in at the other end.

 

In six games that Chelsea have played in the League so far this season, the Blues have conceded a total of 13 goals. That's an average of conceding twice every game!

Mixed fortunes in the Carabao Cup for these two sides
Chelsea got through to round four of the Carabao Cup this week after they convincingly beat Grimsby Town 7-1 at Stamford Bridge. They now go on to face Manchester United in the next round.

 

However Brighton were knocked out in round three, after a much-changed Seagulls side lost to Aston Villa 3-1 at the American Express Stadium. 

What time is kick off? And how can we keep up with the game?
This game kick's off at 3pm GMT. 

 

As a result of this game being a 3 o'clock kick off, this game is not being televised in the UK.

 

The best way to keep up with the game is by following VAVEL's live blog coverage of the game.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2019 Premier League game between Frank Lampard's Chelsea FC and Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion.

 

My name is Danyal Khan and we will provide you will pre-game analysis, live match updates and much more...

Where is this game being played?
This Premier League match is being played at the home of Chelsea- Stamford Bridge.
VAVEL Logo