Chelsea vs Brighton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow the live coverage of the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea FC and Brighton and Hove Albion.
But in six Premier League matches, he has scored two goals.
He's a dangerous striker and could cause many problems to Chelsea's backline if he is fit to play tomorrow.
With Antonio Rudiger having a injury prone start to the season, one of the Chelsea CB's have had to step up to the mark, and that player has been Fikayo Tomori.
Recently, Tomori has been excellent especially in the Liverpool match last week. He pocketed Salah for most of the match last week and got deserved credit from the Chelsea fans and Frank Lampard from that game.
Lampard's trust in Tomori (youth) has payed off so far!
All of his goals have come against sides outside the top six this season.
So Brighton Beware of Tammy!
A Chelsea win is being priced at 2/5. A draw between these two sides is being priced at 7/2. And a shock Brighton win is being priced at 15/2.
That solitary success came from the first-ever clash in 1933, and Chelsea have since prevailed in 10 matches in a row.
The Blues emerged victorious by a 3-0 scoreline in last season's corresponding fixture courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Solly March, Leon Balogun, Jose Izquierdo and Leandro Trossard are unlikely to feature at all tomorrow as they are all out with injuries.
The likes Ezequiel Schelotto, Glenn Murray and Bernardo could make appearances for the Seagulls tomorrow despite suffering very minor injuries.
Emerson will also not feature tomorrow, and will be back after the next International break midway through October.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James could potentially be in line for their first Premier League appearance this season after returning from injury. Both players played against Grimsby midweek, so may feature from the bench on the weekend.
Andreas Christensen has recovered from his minor injury that he suffered against Liverpool, so expect him to be in the squad in some capacity.
The Seagulls last time out in the Premier League drew 0-0 away to Newcastle.
The South Coast side started the season off so well with a convincing 3-0 away win at Watford. But since then in their last five premier League matches, They have drawn three and lost two games. Their main problem is not scoring enough goals. They are not doing too bad in the defensive aspect of the game.
Last time out in the Premier league, the Blues were defeated 2-1 by Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.
The recurring theme of Chelsea this season is conceding way too many goals this season. They are fine scoring goals, but are just letting to may in at the other end.
In six games that Chelsea have played in the League so far this season, the Blues have conceded a total of 13 goals. That's an average of conceding twice every game!
However Brighton were knocked out in round three, after a much-changed Seagulls side lost to Aston Villa 3-1 at the American Express Stadium.
As a result of this game being a 3 o'clock kick off, this game is not being televised in the UK.
The best way to keep up with the game is by following VAVEL's live blog coverage of the game.
My name is Danyal Khan and we will provide you will pre-game analysis, live match updates and much more...