Crystal Palace vs Norwich City  Preview: Clash of styles at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace host Norwich City at Selhurst Park in Matchday seven of the Premier League, in a game where both sides will be hoping to take three points.

Crystal Palace were pipped at the final post last time out against Wolves, while Norwich City lost 2-0 away to Burnley in their most recent game.

As a result, both sides will be looking to take three points at Selhurst Park. It promises to be a game of different styles, as the Canaries' free-flowing mentality faces Palace's defensive approach.

Team News

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, manager Roy Hodgson confirmed that he faces one injury problem ahead of the clash with Norwich. He confirmed that Mamadou Sakho may miss out, saying: "He's feeling a slight strain so we don't know as yet if he'll recover in time to play but we'll know tomorrow morning."

Meanwhile, Hodgson did confirm that striker Connor Wickham has returned to full training. However, he will not be available for selection in the forthcoming matches as he looks to regain fitness.

It is not so good news for the visitors. They will be without first choice goalkeeper Tim Krul, who misses out with a back injury, while second choice goalkeeper Ralph Fahrmann is also a doubt according to Daniel Farke. The Norwich City boss said: "It's still a bit doubtful if Ralph Fahrmann will be able to play as well, that will be a late call."

However, right-back Max Aarons has returned from injury and will travel with the Norwich squad to Crystal Palace.

Previous Clashes

It is the hosts who boast the better record between the two sides. Palace have lost just one of their last five games against Norwich, including back-to-back victories in the 2015/16 season.

The last time time these two sides met saw Crystal Palace edge towards Premier League survival, after a run of 14 Premier League games without a win.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, Meyer; Zaha, Ayew, Schlupp

Norwich City: Fahrmann; Byram; Amadou, Godfrey; Lewis; Leitner, McLean; Buendia, Stiepermann; Cantwell; Pukki