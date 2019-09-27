Chances of James Maddison being fit are 'questionable' says Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers discussed the fitness of James Maddison in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Maddison suffered an ankle injury in the win against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend where he seemed to be in a considerable amount of pain, raising doubts that he may not be fit for Sunday's late kick-off against Newcastle United.

The Foxes midfielder was rested for the midweek win against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup as the Englishman aims to return to full fitness in time for the Premier League game against Newcastle.

'We'll see over the next couple of days'

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, Leicester boss Rodgers spoke of his hope that the influential midfielder would be available for the weekend.

He said: "He's a big talent and he's been great.

"He's obviously going to be a doubt for the game, but he's back out and putting some weight on his ankle.

"We'll see over the next couple of days."

Whilst the Northern Irishman remains optimistic about Maddison making a full recovery, Rodgers believes that his squad are strong enough to cope without him.

He said: "Of course, we want the best players available, but when they are not, there's an opportunity for someone else.

"It's questionable if he will play or not.

"We will give him every chance of passing a fitness test but it's the risk of whether he's going to last the game or not."

'He knows the feeling of the people'

Rodgers' counterpart Steve Bruce brings his Newcastle side to the King Power Stadium on Sunday in search of their first win in five games in all competitions.

The two sides have already met each other once, with the Magpies losing on penalties to the Foxes in the Carabao Cup and Bruce's side will be hoping they can return to Tyneside with three points.

Bruce took over at St James' Park in the summer after Rafael Benitez departed the managerial hot seat and Leicester boss Rodgers has sympathy for the task he faces.

The 46-year-old said: "It was going to be difficult coming in after Rafa [Benitez] but Steve [Bruce] is a great manager who is very experienced.

"He's from the area, understands what the club is about and for us, we expect a tough game.

"He knows the feelings of the people. There won't be anyone working harder to make it right there."