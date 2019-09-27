German football, house flipping and open-water swimming: 'Up Close and Personal' with Manchester City Women

It's not often that you get to hear about the behind-the-scenes lives of professional footballers, but TV presenter Jacqui Oatley spoke to Manchester City players Ellen White, Janine Beckie and Aoife Mannion on behalf of Colour Catcher.

The interview

Summer star for the Lionesses, Ellen White, said that her main hobbies outside of football were 'Travelling, and watching German football', she also mentioned that she would like to learn a language - most likely German. This is evident in her game, as her famous celebration actually comes from Anthony Modeste, striker for FC Cologne, a team that she and her husband both support.

The England striker also said that if she was not a footballer, then she would have most likely have 'been in the Army, or firefighting or police - that type of work'.

Moving to Manchester in 2018, Canadian international Janine Beckie has provided goals in a City side that have struggled with a number of injuries so far this season. She said:

"I really enjoy watching HGTV, and like house flipping shows, so I would love to buy old properties and make them new. It's so far from football and being an athlete that [it] just works a different part of the brain. [It's] something that I don't have any experience in - other than doing some handiwork around the house, but I'd love to get into that"

Another summer signing from Birmingham City, Aoife Mannion, was asked by Oatley, 'Is there anything that you've tried before, that you had a go at - but weren't particularly good at, that you'd maybe like to do again?':

"There's quite a few things actually, but one thing [that] I tried quite recently was open-water swimming. Just that five minutes in the water was harder than most of my football sessions, but I came out and I felt really exhilarated, and I felt as though I'd really put myself out [of] my comfort zone, and I felt better for it.

"Would I go back? Maybe not any time soon, but I think that there's something in there and there's an essence of doing things that you know that you're not good at that sort of gives you a bit of mental fortitude that to kind of do things and look at things from a different approach in life"

Sponsorship in the Women's game

It's not often that you see Women's teams doing big-money deals for corporate partnerships, although there has been a stark rise in the 2019/20 season so far. As well as City's partnership, a number of companies have started taking out large sponsorship deals on WSL clubs, including Birmingham City - whose 'Maple from Canada' logo on the front of their shirts has become a well-known sign in the women's game.

In London, Millwall Lionesses severed all ties with the men's side over the summer, and rebranded as 'London City Lionesses'. In the FA Women's Championship, they have advertising all over the London Underground, a bespoke kit made by Nike, and all of the club's players have private healthcare - which has previously proved to be an issue at nearby team Crystal Palace.