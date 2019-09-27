Manchester United vs Liverpool WSL Preview: Both teams targeting first league victory

The Women's Super League gets back underway this weekend, following last week's Continental Cup fixtures, starting with Manchester United hosting Liverpool at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams will be eager to record their first victory of the WSL season, following two narrow defeats for both Casey Stoney and Vicky Jepson's sides.

A disappointing start to the campaign

Despite being newly-promoted to the top flight, there is a huge weight of expectation on the Red Devils to challenge for the top places this term.

Performances have been positive, however, regardless of the two narrow 1-0 losses against Manchester City and Arsenal.

For Liverpool, their first loss came at home to Reading followed by another narrow 1-0 defeat away to Tottenham the weekend after.

Team News

Liverpool will be without Jade Bailey following her sending off for a second yellow card against Sheffield United in the Continental Cup last weekend.

Niamh Fahey is a doubt as she received a straight red card against Tottenham for a professional foul on Rosella Ayane but after missing their Continental Cup fixture last week, she may be available for selection again.

For United, Jackie Groenen remains a doubt after missing their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal two weeks ago through injury.

The fact she isn't in the Netherlands' squad for their upcoming fixtures against Slovenia and Russia suggests the Dutch international will remain on the sidelines for a while longer.

Previous meetings

With Stoney's side only forming a year ago and earning promotion for this season, these two English football heavyweights are yet to face each other in the WSL.

However, last season's Continental Cup saw United and Liverpool drawn against each other in the group stage.

The Reds fell to a 0-1 home defeat at Prenton Park, Alex Greenwood's low cross which was touched in by Lizzie Arnot in the closing minutes of the game proved to be enough for United.

Key clashes

After being benched for Liverpool's game against Sheffield, striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk will be eager to get back out there to prove herself and open her goalscoring tally for the season.

She'll be looking to cause United's backline problems, but the Red Devils are not short of quality with Abbie McManus and Mille Turner occupying the centre-back positions.

A dispiriting stat though, shows Liverpool (15) and Manchester United (16) have had the fewest number of shots in the league's opening two fixtures, both only managing three on target.

Whilst this is set to be another closely-contested game, Jepson and Stoney will both be looking for their teams to improve their productivity in front of goal this time around.

Manager quotes

The United boss highlighted the need for her team to take their chances following their defeat to Arsenal a couple of weeks ago to manutd.com: "It's fine margins and you're not going to get as many chances.

"The positive thing is we're creating them and now it's about taking them.”

In a recent interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Jepson spoke very highly of her managerial counterpart: "This will be the first time we’ve played them in a WSL game, which will be good and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m friends with Casey and I think she’s done a fantastic job stepping in as a manager at Man United.

"We’re really looking forward to it, because it’s always a great game when those two badges go up against one another.”

This season's WSL hasn't been short of historic fixtures and Man United taking on Liverpool for the first time in league history will most definitely be added to the list.

Not only is this game significant due to the teams taking part, but both squads are in need of a upturn in form and there is no bigger or better game to achieve that than this.

You can catch this game on Saturday September 28 at 12:00pm on the FA Player.