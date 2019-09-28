Swansea 1-1 Reading: Swans miss chance to go top of Championship after late Reading goal

Reading’s late equaliser against Swansea ensured the home side missed out on the chance to go top of the Championship.

Borja Baston opened the scoring after just 3 minutes, but Andy Yiadom’s 89th minute equaliser ensured the nine-hundred away fans went away happiest.

Swansea are now four games without a win in all competitions, and having led for over 80 minutes, this result will feel far more like two points dropped than one point gained.

For Reading, their dire record against Swansea continues, and it is now eleven years since the Royals tasted victory against the South-Wales side, their last win coming in 2008 under Steve Coppell.

But the draw will hurt far more for Swansea, who failed to capitalise on Leeds’ defeat at Charlton and who are now without a win in three consecutive league matches.

Swansea's fast start

Swansea went ahead after just three minutes, with a goal more noteworthy for its creation than its finish. After tenacious pressing in midfield, Connor Roberts released Andre Ayew down the left-hand side. The Ghanaian did superbly to bring the ball under control, check inside his man and whip a terrific cross towards the six-yard box. Baston provided the finish with a deft header into the far corner, for Swansea’s first league goal since late August.

Rather than jolt Reading into action, it was the home side who continued to dominate, and Baston was persistent in his harrying of Rafael Cabral in the Reading goal. Obita and Blackett who was limping from early on in the match, struggled to contain Swansea down the right-hand side and it was Ayew’s neat ball to Roberts that caused the defence further problems, the left-back’s cross unconvincingly knocked behind for a corner.

Reading, who had looked threatening on the break but had yet to find a final product, should have been level after just twelve minutes. A rare foray into the Swansea half earned a corner, which found its way to George Puscas just six yards out. His lofted his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Tyler Blackett succumbed to his injury on 20 minutes and was replaced by Lucas Joao, as Reading switched to a back four. This did nothing to sure them up defensively however. George Byers began to pull the strings in midfield, and his neat link-up play created shooting opportunities for both Fulton and Ayew, both of which required desperate blocks.

Where Reading did look to break, their own concentration levels let them down. For Lucas Boye, the frustration of giving the ball away once too many times boiled over, and he was booked for a extremely late challenge on the halfway line.

Swansea could have doubled their lead on 36 minutes, with Ayew once again finding space on the left, his shot from the edge of the box clipping the side netting.

Their failure to score a second before half-time was almost punished, as Puscas’ shot was blocked at the near post, before Liam Moore headed over from the resulting corner.

Reading improved after half-time

Reading brought Josh Barrett at half-time, replacing the increasingly frustrated Lucas Boye. The extra man in midfield did seem to free up John Swift, and the away side suddenly caused the Swansea defence problems on the break.

Swift, who has created by far the most chances of any player in the division, failed to add to his 4 assists this season, but it was not for want of trying, and neat link up play releasing Ovie Ejaria on the left-hand side demonstrated the danger the visitors still posed.

The frustration of the home fans seemed to force their side into action, and Bersant Celina’s burst into the box saw his pull-back evade Ayew by inches.

Baston and Celina came off for a standing ovation with 15 minutes left, replaced by Jordan Garrick and midweek goalscorer Sam Surridge, as the home fans chanted about their place at the top of the league.

However their joy was soon cut short, as Reading full back Andy Yiadom found space on the right hand side of the Swansea box, and slammed a terrific drilled shot past Freddie Woodman, who up until then had been largely untested.

Frustration for both sides

The result leaves Swansea a point behind West Brom in second, whilst Reading avoid a fifth straight league defeat.