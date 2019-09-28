Steve Cooper furious at "awful decision" in Swansea's home draw with Reading

Swansea City Head Coach Steve Cooper called referee Keith Stroud's failure to send off Lucas Boye "an awful decision" as his side threw away an early lead to draw with Reading.

Controversial refereeing decision

Boye, who had already been booked, avoided a second yellow before half-time after being penalised for an obvious pull-back on Swansea captain Matt Grimes, incensing the home fans.

"We were on the end of some poor decisions today", Cooper stated.

"He [Keith Stroud] is a really experienced referee and a really decent guy, but I think he's let himself down there."

Cooper believes that the Boye's narrow escape provided impetus for the away side to regain some of the momentum: "They knew they had got away with one and it allowed them to kick on."

"The referee's made an awful decision."

Reading manager Jose Gomes instead claimed that the refereeing was consistent: "The referee followed the same criteria. A few minutes before, a Swansea player caught my players shorts and shirt and the referee didn't show a yellow card."

"Lucas Boye is a fighter, he physically uses his body. He is adapted really well to played Championship football."

Swansea failure to take chances

Cooper admitted his side should still have come out on top, had scored a decisive second goal.

"A number of times we got into good areas. In one way that's really positive [...] but in another way we need to be more clinical. The players will know that."

On Borja Baston, who scored his sixth of the season after just three minutes: "If he gets chances, more often than not he puts them away. He's as good with his head as he is with his feet."

Gomes was the more content of the two managers: "I'm happy because I saw, from the bench, my team playing very good football."

"From the way we controlled and kept the ball in the second half, in the offensive half, we should score more goals. It would be really unfair if we had returned to Reading with no points."

Swansea fail to go top

The draw means Reading are still without a win since the 24th August, but they do avoid a fifth consecutive defeat. Swansea sit second in the table, a point behind West Brom.