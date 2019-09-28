Huddersfield vs Millwall Preview: Two out of form teams meet in Yorkshire

Huddersfield and Millwall, two out-of form teams, meet this weekend at The John Smith's stadium.

The hosts are looking for their first win of the season and first in 17 games, a run that stretches back to February. Meanwhile, Millwall are on the lookout for their first away win since March.

Danny Cowley is yet to win since being appointed the clubs manager and will be looking for a victory in his second home game in charge. The former Lincoln manager has seen two defeats from two so far.

Team News

Huddersfield

Terence Kongolo is a doubt for the game with a soft tissue injury. Cowley is hopeful that Alex Pritchard can play some part after not featuring under the new Huddersfield manager to date.

Millwall

The Lions are set to be without Jiri Skalak who has a foot problem. Meanwhile, Frank Fielding will miss out as he continues his recovery from injury.

The managers

Danny Cowley

“We know if we want to be successful on Saturday against a determined Millwall team, it’s not just an 11-man job, it’s going to need everyone in the stadium fighting for the cause.

“It’s never just about the players, or just the managers, it’s always a collective effort and I include the supporters in that!

"I genuinely believe that everybody has a role to play in winning a football match."

Neil Harris

“The game’s certainly a big one for Huddersfield – their second home match since Danny and Nicky [Cowley] have gone in there to try and turn things around for them.

"For us, it’s important to get back to winning ways, but it’s no easy task going somewhere just because they’re bottom of the League.

"You only have to look at their playing squad to realise the talent they have, and it’s up to us to go and impose ourselves there and make sure their struggles continue."