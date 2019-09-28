Frank Lampard praises experience after Brighton win

Frank Lampard has heaped praise onto his experienced players following Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Brighton.

The goals at Stamford Bridge came from Jorginho and Willian, two of the more consummate professionals amongst a generally youthful side, and the Chelsea boss was quick to honour their efforts.

"Everyone is drawn to that conversation on the young player," Lampard said. "But they're playing because they deserve to so I don't really consider age, but they will also need that experienced player around them.

"You talk about Jorginho and the coolness to score the penalty.

"You talk about Willian who not only created chances for himself and getting his goal, but also his work ethic was fantastic today.

"Those are the standards - some of the experienced players can set those standards and the youngsters must follow."

Is Jorginho a leader?

Lampard was questioned on the Italian midfielder's character both on and off the pitch, and the Blues boss has been more than impressed since his arrival back to Chelsea in July.

The 41-year-old said: "He's a leader in his personality and whatever happened last year - I wasn't here and for whatever reason people made judgements. All I can judge is what I see in front of me.

"From pre-season he's been one of the leaders in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"He wants to win, I know that should be the basics for everyone but to show it in everything you do is important and I think he does that.

"So I'm pleased with Jorgi and again the young players need to look up to that kind of attitude that he has daily."

N'Golo Kanté missing

Despite the likes of Jorginho and Willian performing well, another experienced midfielder and two-time Premier League winner, N'Golo Kanté, missed out due to injury.

The Frenchman has struggled to regain fitness since a knee injury suffered in training ahead of the Europa League final in May, which Chelsea went on to win.

Kanté had a troublesome pre-season which saw him also miss out on four games already this season, but made his return in last week’s defeat against Liverpool, scoring a fine consolation goal.

Yet, the defensive midfielder was held up with a hamstring niggle in Friday's training session, and Lampard didn't want to take the risk on such an invaluable asset to the Chelsea squad.

"Yes, it's an awareness," the Blues boss commented. "I didn't want to take the risk.

"I spoke to N'Golo about it, he's so important for us - we know that - but he's had a difficult pre-season.

"It's been difficult for us, but mainly for him to get going because of the break up of his pre-season as his injury carried over from last year, so it wasn't right to risk it today."

There is a somewhat positive update on this saga however, as Lampard did say towards the end of the post-match press conference that Kanté 'could have a chance for Lille'.