Leicester City vs Newcastle United preview: Foxes look for a third win in the space of a week

Leicester City take on Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium as they look to end a succesful week on a high.

The East Midlands side came back from a one goal deficit to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Ricardo Periera and James Maddison, before running out 4-0 victors against Championship side Luton Town in the Carabao Cup to progress to the next round.

Newcastle have had a week to recover from their last game in which they drew 0-0 with Brighton and Hove Albion due to an impressive Fabian Schar goal-line clearance that denied the Seagulls with 15 minutes left of the game.

Should results favour either side if they claim three points from the match, Leicester could climb to second place in the table while Newcastle could rise up from the precarious 17th spot that they have occupied at the start of the gameweek.

Key Battle

Ayoze Perez has failed to find the back of the net for his new side since his £30 million move from Newcastle and a goal against his former side could really get his Foxes career up and running as Leicester look to continue their push for Europe.

On the opposing side, Miguel Almiron is also searching for his first goal in his new colours since signing from Atlanta United in the January window.

Both players have been applauded for their build-up play in the past but need to find that clinical edge themselves. Putting an end to their respective goal droughts will be at the top of both players' priorities and netting in this coming match could go a long way for both the players and their clubs.

Last Meeting

The two clubs have already met this season in the Carabao Cup second round as Leicester edged the tie on penalties at St James Park.

James Maddison opened the scoring for the visitors in the 34th minute, as his deflected freekick hit the back of the net, only for Newcastle to reply through Yoshinori Muto in the 53rd minute to take it to penalties.

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden both failed to net from the spot leaving Jamie Vardy to fire home the winning penalty to take his side through to the next round.

Team News

Leicester City could be without star midfielder Maddison after a heavy knock suffered late on in the win against Tottenham leaves the playmaker a doubt for the match.

Matty James remains on the sidelines as he continues recovery from his long term achilles injury.

Newcastle recieved a injury boost as Alan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll and Sean Longstaff have all been cleared for duty while DeAndre Yedlin could feature after a long spell out following groin surgery.

Shelvey has been ruled out for two weeks after he suffered a hamstring tear.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans; Barnes, Perez, Vardy.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Wilems, Hayden, Longstaff; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Managers' Comments

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on his opposite number, Steve Bruce, in his pre-match press conference.

He said: “Steve’s an excellent manager, very experienced. The more experience, the better you become.

“He’s from the area, he knows the feelings of the people. There won’t be anybody working harder to make it right there. “

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has also been appreciate of his opposition in his respective pre-match press conference, saying: "They’re a good side, and they’ve evolved into a very, very good side over the years. We know if we’re going to get something we’ll have to be at our best."