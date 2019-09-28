Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's win against Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled in the game and were helped by a massive goalkeeping error. Georginio Wijnaldum was awarded the goal, however his half volley went under the legs of Dean Henderson in the 70th minute to roll into the net.

Liverpool failed to create too many chances with Sadio Mane having two good opportunities to score. However, uncharacteristically he failed to convert either.

Sheffield United also had good chances to score, making use of both poor defending from Liverpool and good counter-attacks.

Here is what the manager had to say after the game, via the club’s official website.

Having to ‘dig in and win ugly’

“Yes, obviously. We had our moments… we started well but then lost the rhythm a little bit, it was really difficult. We didn’t accelerate in the right moments; our passes had not the right speed, not the right tempo. We didn’t create the right angles but we had still our moments.”

“We tried to show the boys at half-time because the half-spaces were open pretty often when we found them - Trent pass, Hendo [Henderson] turned inside, passed it already to Gini [Wijnaldum] and on the other side Robbo [Robertson] can go. We had these moments but not often enough to be honest and that made the game then a bit hard for us.”

Thoughts on Sheffield United

Chris Wilder’s side stuck to their guns and defended strongly during the game. They were able to create a good amount of chances but failed to convert their opportunities.

“All respect to Sheffield United, they did really well and they did that over 95 minutes, that really deserves all the respect. Then we had luck around the goal that is clear”, Klopp said.

“It was not our biggest chance in the game, unlucky for Sheffield United for sure. So if it would have been a draw I would sit here and say that’s how it was today, Sheffield deserved it and that’s what we deserved.”

“The way they play, the way they fight. We went 1-0 [today] and the stadium was there, that was really good. They have a proper basis to be a really uncomfortable opponent, especially here. They have really good set-pieces that makes life really uncomfortable and they are good around throw-ins, so many good little things that give them plenty of chances to win a football game.”

Credit to Chris Wilder

Wilder used to be a ball boy for United before playing for them and eventually managing them. He took over the club when they were in League 1 and has worked them to the top league in England.

“Obviously the relationship between manager and players is good. Chris [Wilder] is quite animated; it is my first game against him and I thought I am loud, but he is really loud!”

“The boys listened and they go for it. That was impressive. Of course, it is easier to enjoy when you’ve won the game but anyway, I am sure we will come here again.”

The importance of grinding out games

“It is more important for sure: eight times 1-0 is more important than one time 8-0, let’s say it like this… but unfortunately they [Manchester City] don’t win only one game 8-0 and we all know that.”

“If you give me the guarantee for it, I would take the next eight games [as 1-0 wins] but it is difficult. We are very critical of ourselves, but it is not the moment for being critical – you just have to respect the effort we put in because that was exactly what we had to do. We fought.”

Liverpool will now look to Wednesday where they will play Red Bull Salzburg and will be hoping to get their first win in the Champions League.