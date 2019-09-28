Leicester City vs Newcastle United: Live Stream Score Commentary and how to watch Premier League 2019
Follow along for Leicester City vs Newcastle United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 16:30 BST.
"We're capable – as we've seen – so we look forward to the challenge."
"They defend well, they sit low, they sit deep, so we know that we have to be at our best to get a result."
The Spaniard has yet to score or provide an assist since his £30million summer move but might well raise his game against his former club.
Newcastle will look to keep it very tight, but Perez will be expected to make the most of any openings.
Matt Ritchie (ankle), Florian Lejeune (knee) and Jonjoe Shelvey (hamstring) are missing.
Matty James' long-term Achilles injury is the only exception.
However, he could be a big miss here if indeed an ankle injury keeps him on the sidelines.
Brendan Rodgers has described his fitness as 'questionable'.
Ayoze Perez, who swapped black and white for royal blue over the summer, got the only goal back in April.
The hosts enjoyed plenty of possession, but couldn't make it count.The two teams also met in the League Cup third round last month, with Leicester winning on penalties at St James' Park after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
Their excellent win at Spurs looks a flash in the pan - they've drawn two and lost three of their other five.
A good opportunity for three points at home to Brighton went begging last week, with the game finishing goalless.
They have three wins and two draws from their opening six games and beat Champions League runners-up Spurs last weekend.