on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Kick-off time: 16:30 BST.
Leicester City vs Newcastle United: Live Stream Score Commentary and how to watch Premier League 2019
Image: VAVEL

Leicester City vs Newcastle United: Live Stream Score Commentary and how to watch Premier League 2019

Follow along for Leicester City vs Newcastle United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 16:30 BST.

dave-comerford
David Comerford
Leicester CityTo be confirmed.
Newcastle UnitedTo be confirmed.
60 LIVE live icon gif
That's all for now, but check back an hour or so before kick-off for the full, confirmed team news.
Bruce: We must be at our best
"They're a good side – they've evolved into a very good side over the years. We know, if we’re going to get something on Sunday, we’ll have to be at our best.

"We're capable – as we've seen – so we look forward to the challenge."

Rodgers braced for defensive bloc
"I don't think there will be anyone working harder to make it right there. For us, we expect a very, very tough game.

"They defend well, they sit low, they sit deep, so we know that we have to be at our best to get a result."

Player to watch
There could be plenty of eyes on Perez, if he beats off the intra-team competition to start.   

The Spaniard has yet to score or provide an assist since his £30million summer move but might well raise his game against his former club. 

Newcastle will look to keep it very tight, but Perez will be expected to make the most of any openings.

Newcastle team news
Newcastle have had plenty of injuries to deal with already this season and they have three first-team absentees for this one.

Matt Ritchie (ankle), Florian Lejeune (knee) and Jonjoe Shelvey (hamstring) are missing. 

Positive news elsewhere for Leicester
Aside from Maddison, it's pretty much a clean bill of health for Leicester.

Matty James' long-term Achilles injury is the only exception. 

Key absentee for Leicester?
James Maddison snatched the three points against Spurs with a moment of brilliance and will be a vital player in Leicester's European push.

However, he could be a big miss here if indeed an ankle injury keeps him on the sidelines. 

Brendan Rodgers has described his fitness as 'questionable'.

Last time out: Magpies move closer to safety
Leicester may be the favourites but Newcastle have come out on top on their last two visits to the King Power. 

Ayoze Perez, who swapped black and white for royal blue over the summer, got the only goal back in April.

The hosts enjoyed plenty of possession, but couldn't make it count. 

The two teams also met in the League Cup third round last month, with Leicester winning on penalties at St James' Park after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
Newcastle United's form
Newcastle find themselves in the bottom three with Steve Bruce struggling to allay doubts among the fanbase.

Their excellent win at Spurs looks a flash in the pan - they've drawn two and lost three of their other five.

A good opportunity for three points at home to Brighton went begging last week, with the game finishing goalless.

Leicester City's form
Leicester have made an impressive start to the season as they eye European football. 

They have three wins and two draws from their opening six games and beat Champions League runners-up Spurs last weekend. 

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the penultimate fixture of Matchday Seven in the Premier League: Leicester vs Newcastle. Stand by for a comprehensive preview, followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 16:30. 
VAVEL Logo