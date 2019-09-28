Roberto Pereyra of Watford and Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford FC at Molineux on October 20, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images)
Wolves vs Watford Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2019/20
Follow live updates from Molineux as Wolves host Watford in the Premier League. Kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, September 28.
Join me around an hour before kick off at 14:00 GMT for all the latest line ups and team news from both sides.
Player to watch: Gerard Deulofeu
To any side facing Deulofeu they will now he is a serious attacking threat. No one will know that better than Wolves as the spaniard scored a brace at Wembley to send Watford to the FA Cup Final against Manchester City.
Player to watch: Raúl Jiménez
The Mexican number 9 has now got a goal for every two competitive games this season. Four goals in eight games isn't bad going considering Wolves' league position.
Alongside this season's promising start, he has also picked up two goals in his last two appearances against today's opponents.
Hornets lost their sting
Following four defeats in the opening six fixtures, Watford are rock bottom of the league wondering when it will all turn around.
The Hertfordshire club worryingly now haven't kept a clean sheet in 23 competitive matches.
Winless Wolves
After six games have passed, Europa League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to win a match.
Incredibly they have gone behind in five of their six matches so far - drawing the other 0-0.
Previous meetings
These two sides met again twice in the latter stages of last season.
The first time being in a tight affair in the FA Cup Semi Final finishing 2-2 after 90 minutes - Watford scored a winner in 104th minute via a wonderful Gerard Deulofeu goal.
The last time they met
When Wolves last hosted Watford at Molineux back in October last year, it was the Hornets who came away victors.
Two goals in the first half an hour from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra put the game out of reach for the home side.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Wolves vs Watford in the Premier League. I'm Will Laing and I'll be taking you through today's game which is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.