Wolves 2-0 Watford: Wolves win in a tougher game than expected 

Wolves got their first Premier League win of the season, defeating Watford 2-0 with goals from Matt Doherty (18’) and an own goal by Daryl Janmaat.

Watford lost again and is now the only team without a win in the Premier League this season.

Story of the match

Two teams desperate for points met at the Molineux this afternoon, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford entering the game on the bottom two places separated by just two points. And given the proximity of the teams on the bottom half of the table, a win could make all the difference.

This was a game of two very distinct halves. Playing at home, Wolves came in with full force and immediately started attacking, looking for a goal that would give them some breeding space. Making full use of their attacking three’s speed – Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto are some of the fastest players in Wolves’ squad – the home team kept exploring the depth behind Watford’s defence but Jimenez’s aim proved to be misaligned.

The Hornets were focused on defence, trying to avoid a cataclysm like the one against Manchester City last week, but at the 18th minute, João Moutinho found Jonathan Castro on the left wing who immediately passed it to Neto. Already inside the box, the Portuguese youngster crossed it to the middle where Matt Doherty was completely alone and tapped it in, making it 1-0.

Watford seemed stunned and Wolves tried to capitalize on it but were unable to and at halftime, the score remained 1-0.

The second half was different. Manager Quique Flores decided to take Gerard Deulofeu off and put Robert Pereyra into play and the Hornets came back looking for the equalizer. Wolves lowered their lines and gave up the ball, focusing instead on launching quick counter-attacks, but if it wasn’t for Rui Patricio, the score could have been very different,

Despite their various attempts Watford were unable to score but were controlling the home team’s attack until the 61st minute. Traore found Doherty on the right-wing who crossed it to Morgan Gibbs-White. The 19-year-old headed the ball the wrong way, but Watford’s centre-back Daryl Janmaat ended up heading it in, making it 2-0.

Although the visitors had more shots on target, more possession and overall dominated the game more, the Wanderers ended up winning the game and jumped up the standings from 19th to 13th. On the other hand, Watford remain bottom of the table with just two points out of seven games and are now the only team who still hasn’t won in the Premier League this season.

Takeaways from the match

Watford deprived of ideas

Despite having more possession, shots, shots on target, corners, etc, the Hornets were also very predictable and not even the substitutions gave them more imagination. Deulofeu looked a shell of himself, despite some flashes, Pereyra brought some speed and creativity but only for a brief period, and Danny Welbeck never had enough support to make a difference on the offensive side.

Defensive difficulties

Ten goals conceded and zero scored in two games. Even though the loss against Manchester City is something that happens once in decades, today's loss showed again that this Watford defence falls asleep sometimes and opens spaces that cannot be opened in the Premier League. “Offence wins games, but defences win championships” and although the Hornets aren’t fighting for the title, a good defence will always leave them a step closer to staying in the Premier League.

Wolves’ lack of offence

Despite the win, this wasn’t a good performance by the home team. Jonathan Castro had some good plays but lacked the speed necessary to break open Watford’s defence. Not only that but Wolves’ midfield looked a bit rusty at times and took too much time rotating the ball from one side of the pitch to the other. A win is always a win but Nuno Espirito Santo’s team looks completely different from the one we saw earlier this season.

Man of the Match

Matt Doherty

The Irish defender had a great game and was by far the best Wolves player. Both on offence and defence, Matt Doherty was focused and the goal shows precisely that. Overlapping Traore when attacking or covering for the Spaniard on the defensive side, he remained calm when Watford started pressuring the defence and ended up as the man of the match.