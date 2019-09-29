Barnsley 1-3 Brentford: Watkins bags hat trick as naïve Tykes slump to home defeat

Brentford moved into 14th on Sunday afternoon with an impressive 3-1 win against Barnsley, condemning their opponents to a fifth defeat in six.

Both sides came into the fixture in indifferent form and as the two lowest scorers in the division, but equally feeling as though their performances have warranted more.

Here it was the away side who would take all three points, with Ollie Watkins and Saīd Benrahma mesmerising a far too open Barnsley defence.

Story of the match

Twenty-one and a half. That was the average age of Barnsley’s starting XI at Oakwell, and, unsurprisingly, it was a case of men against boys out there.

The Tykes did, however, take the lead. Inside the first minute the ball broke through to Cauley Woodrow on the edge of the penalty area, who, spotting David Raya in no man's land on his six-yard line, whipped a bending effort into the far-right corner. Just like that, Thomas Frank’s game plan was ripped to shreds.

The rain began to pour down - which it would continue to do for the rest of the match - as Barnsley smelt blood and pressed aggressively. Brentford remained adamant on playing out from the back, and on 20 minutes Woodrow almost doubled his tally, with the goal being ruled out for offside.

It would be the Bees who hit back next, however. Watkins found himself in acres of space on the left-flank and cut-back for Sergi Canos. The Spaniard delivered a rasping effort but Bradley Collins was equal to the task, diving to his left and getting a strong hand to it.

Brentford were growing into the game, bypassing the Barnsley press with a more direct style.

Their pressure would pay off when Benrahma picked up the ball on the right-flank on the counter. The Algerian tormented the Barnsley defence all match, but this was one of his stand-out moments. Twisting Jordan Williams inside out with a combination of feints and shoulder drops, Benrahma then cut inside and slipped a guileful ball into Mathias Jensen who crossed accurately for Watkins to head home. The away side were back in it.

Four minutes their later, Brentford were millimetres away from overturning the deficit. A long punt up the pitch saw Watkins in on goal. Holding off two defenders, the Englishman’s effort rebounded off the post straight back to him, from which he rattled the crossbar. The move wasn’t over there though. The ball looped back towards Benrahama who fired wide in front of an open goal. Barnsley were let off the hook.

55 seconds into the second half, Brentford finally made their domination count. Canos, in an unsuspecting position near the byline, floated an elegant ball towards the far post where Watkins was free to head into an open net. Collins had made a severe misjudgement of the flight of the ball, and cut a sheepish figure as he retrieved the ball from the back of the net.

Time and time again Barnsley were getting caught out by their press, with Benrahma lifting passes left right and centre into the gaping chasms between the defence and goalkeeper. It was too easy for Brentford to play out, whether going direct or passing through Barnsley, and the Bees should have made it five or six but for some profligacy in front of goal.

On 67 minutes, Brentford inevitably doubled their lead. Benrahma, unplayable at this point, scythed the Barnsley defence in two with a delicious through ball with the outside of the boot. Canos, for the third time this game, picked out Watkins in the middle who headed past Collins to complete his hat-trick of headers. Brentford would take the three points back to West London.

Takeaways from the match

Barnsley will need better home support if they are to stay up

Oakwell was lifeless. It was so quiet you could hear the shouts and protests of the players, not something to be proud of at all. The ground was full of empty seats and the atmosphere was, to keep it concise, pathetic.

In the Championship you have to be strong at home, and that requires a passionate support. The Tykes will feel hard done by to only have five points and have performed admirably so far, but they are going to need that extra bit of support if they want to start turning performances into wins.

Another concerning factor for Barnsley today was their defence. Lauded last season for their solidity at the back - conceding only 39 goals in 46 games - it was a trait that many banked on to carry them to safety this year.

This afternoon, though, there was absolutely no protection in front of the back four and it was far too easy for Brentford to bypass the press and exploit the spaces in behind the defence. Daniel Stendel has a firm belief in his young players, but the board may have to look at bringing some experience in come January to shore up that defence and midfield.

Benrahma stars for the Bees

Watkins will grab the headlines with his hat-trick, but Benrahma was unplayable today. Barnsley simply couldn’t stop the Algerian magician, who was popping up everywhere with bits of trickery and defence-splitting passes.

Once again, Brentford’s stat-driven recruitment policy has paid off. Bees fans should relish the opportunity of watching this man play, because it won’t be long before one of the big fish comes in with an offer too good to turn down.