The Warm Down: Spirited Spurs show character to bounce back

Tottenham Hotspur showed fantastic character and desire as they held on for a 2-1 victory against Southampton with only ten men after Serge Aurier's sending off.

The North London side, who have come under scrutiny and stick for their awful recent run of form, answered their critics with a display that showed spirit, togetherness and class against an in-form Southampton side.

Tanguy Ndombele scored his second goal of the season while Harry Kane added Tottenham's second after Hugo Lloris' comical howler gifted Danny Ings' short-lived equaliser.

Story of the match

Lloris began the game strongly when he tipped Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's effort wide of the goal, showing great reflexes and sharpness.

Spurs then eased into the game after the Saints' early pressure, by exploiting the wide areas which began to give the away side problems; Jan Bednarek and Angus Gunn came to Southampton's rescue after a number of crosses into dangerous areas.

Tottenham's record £63M signing Ndombele then found himself in the action, spreading play with a superb flick before getting on the end of Heung-Min Son's pass and powering home to give Spurs the lead.

Just seven minutes later in the 31st minute, Aurier found himself heading for an early shower as he received his second yellow card of the match after he stopped Ryan Bertrand from breaking clear.

The Saints may have counted themselves lucky with the sending off, as moments before the ball seemed almost definitely out of play.

However they definitely counted themselves lucky when Lloris' failed Cruyff turn attempt in his own six yard area presented Ings the chance to effectively tackle the ball home - an impromptu goal but a 'poacher's instinct' finish.

With Southampton back on level terms it may have seemed likely for them to press on and find a second, but it was Spurs who grabbed a second when great play from Son and Christian Eriksen presented Kane with the chance to score - which is what he did in emphatic style.

The Saints were searching for an equaliser desperately, throwing everything at the ten men of Tottenham - but Lloris, who had a point to prove in the second half following his blunder, saved magnificently from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick and pulled off a wonderful stop to deny Maya Yoshida's header.

In the end, Spurs hung on for an important three points and will head into the Champions League game in midweek against Bayern Munich on a high.

Takeaways from the game

Ndombele settling in as fan favourite

When Ndombele signed from Lyon, Tottenham fans knew they were getting a talented young player with huge potential, but some were skeptical whether he could fill the boots of Mousa Dembele straight away.

However, the Frenchman seems to be settling in at Spurs, despite Mauricio Pochettino insisting he still has far to come before the league sees him at his finest.

One thing for certain though is there is no question on Ndombele's skill on the ball and with the 22-year-old contributing to goals for Spurs as well, it's clear to see why the fans are beginning to grow an affinity towards their new man.

Togetherness critics answered

It has been widely speculated and reported that there has been unrest in the dressing room at Spurs, with players wanting to leave and players struggling to settle in at the club.

Despite all the reports, there were multiple hints during the match that suggested otherwise and even suggested the side seem as together as they were before.

Ndombele's celebration, a comical take on VAR from last weeks match against Leicester, seemed like him and Aurier in particular were enjoying themselves on the pitch - showing the togetherness of the squad.

Another hint was the tight bond of Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, who celebrated together and encouraged and pumped each other up throughout the match constantly.

"Blame me for Lloris error," says Pochettino

Speaking after the game, Pochettino told the press to lay-off Spurs captain Hugo Lloris - as it was himself that told the goalkeeper to play in that risky way.

"You don't need to blame Hugo, blame me because I demand him to play in that way," said Pochettino.

"Of course this situation can happen, but I think the team showed unbelievable spirit after that.

"A few situations that could be a tough impact in a negative way today we showed an amazing spirit and of course helping our fans, who were amazing."

