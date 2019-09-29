The Warm Down: What's going on at Watford?

Another week and another embarrassing defeat in the Premier League for Watford FC. But it isn’t all doom and gloom, there’s only 31 league games left of the season.

A week on from that Manchester City humiliation, Watford returned to league action in the Black Country against an equally out of form Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both teams started slow, and neither really got out of second gear for the duration of the 90 minutes at Molineux Stadium, but against a fragile Watford side, lacking confidence and competence in defence, it was to be Wolves who took their first league win of the season.

The alarm bells rang out earlier for Quique Sánchez Flores’ side. After only two minutes, Willy Boly ambled up to the halfway line and played a long 40-yard through-ball up to Raul Jiménez, behind Craig Cathcart - not for the last time on Saturday afternoon. Jiménez struck the ball early from the edge of the box, but fortunately it nestled in the side netting.

Seven minutes later, another long ball, resulting from a Watford corner - something we shall come back to - sent Pedro Neto, on his first league start for Wolves, on his way. Neto, signed from Braga in the summer, sailed passed José Holebas to feed Jiménez in the six yard box but the former got his feet mixed up and another good chance went begging.

Neto finally got the assist his performance deserved in the 18th minute as Jonny Castro Otto played a ball down the left-hand touchline. Neto needed only one touch to supply Matt Doherty in the Watford six yard box, who had waltzed passed an absent-minded Holebas to score from three yards.

As has often been the way with Watford this season, the second-half looked brighter. Roberto Pereyra replaced Gerard Deulofeu at half-time and instantly inserted some energy into the forward line. On 54 minutes, he crossed for a leaping Holebas six yards out, but Watford’s left wing-back could only draw a parry from Rui Patricio. Tom Cleverley was unlucky not to score the rebound. Thus began a short-lived Watford fight-back as the Hornets dominated possession and territory, but to little avail in the final third.

In the 61st minute, Watford’s defence unravelled again as Adama Traoré played another through ball behind the Watford defence to Wolves’ marauding right wing-back, Doherty. In contrast to the Watford wing-men, Doherty only needed two touches before sending a cross into the box that received a cruel deflection off Daryl Janmaat and passed Ben Foster to confirm Watford’s fifth loss of the season.

So what can we take from another despairing Hornets defeat?

Let’s talk about Holebas

Watford’s left wing-back has called the position his own for the last couple of seasons and must be praised for his performances last year. In 28 league appearances, he scored three goals, made six assists, and created a further eight big chances. In defence, Holebas had five clean-sheets, made 21 interceptions, 137 recoveries and won 165 of his 311 one-on-one duels. He was no Virgil Van Dijk but he was productive.

The stats we often don’t talk about tell another story about Watford’s fiery 35 year-old Greek. Last season, Holebas made 209 crosses with only a 20% accuracy; the season before, 210 crosses for 21% accuracy; this season so far, 38 crosses with 26% accuracy. You could argue that those statistics are to be expected by a regular taker of set-pieces but let’s compare him to those of his peers with similar responsibilities.

It might seem unfair, as Holebas is coming to the end of his career surrounded by the likes of Craig Dawson and Andre Gray, whilst those such as Trent Alexander-Arnold are just beginning and play with Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mané. However, for the role they play from dead ball situations and wide positions, the stats don’t lie. Last season, Alexander-Arnold made 201 crosses for 29% accuracy, including 12 assists. Lucas Digne made 280 crosses for 30% accuracy. Kieran Tripper, 185 at 29%.

Holebas is clearly finding space to deliver balls into the box but you’ve got to question what the point is if no-one can get near them. Yesterday brought this to the fore with corners not beating the first man, over-committing in attack, neglecting defensive responsibilities, and generally acting with contempt on the pitch.

Attacking frailties can be overlooked when sides are keeping clean sheets. However, after six games played, and 2.86 goals conceded per match, Holebas has four yellow cards, one interception, zero blocked shots and 28 lost duels. Currently Watford concede a goal every 31 minutes and the 35-year old clearly isn’t helping matters.

Set-pieces and Delivery

This season, Watford have had 42 corners - the sixth highest amount in the league - and 119 crosses, the tenth highest. Yesterday, another six corners and 20 crosses. However, only four crosses were ‘successful’, reaching a Watford player. The Hornets last scored from a set-piece on April 2nd of last season, thanks to Will Hughes against Fulham - 14 league games ago.

Long gone are the halcyon days of Almen Abdi and Ashley Young scoring free-kicks for fun. The memories of Abdi drilling a ball under a jumping Fulham defence after 15 minutes in 2014, or Ashley Young curling one in from 25 yards against Crystal Palace in a 2006 play-off semi-final first-leg linger in the faithful minds of Watford fans.

Slowly, those memories are fading from existence and being replaced by a side who fight for the chance to sail the ball over the bar, fail to beat the first man or send it straight out for a goal-kick - see one Pereyra corner at Molineux. He, Deulofeu and Holebas seem to be in a competition of ineptitude and no one is losing, apart from the fans.

Missing that clinical edge

On the bright side, yesterday Watford had 61% possession, 14 shots with five on target, 529 passes and 84.4% pass accuracy. But we shouldn’t be surprised. This season, Watford are creating chances and, that game against City aside, having the majority of the ball. They are just not doing anything with it.

In the seven games so far, Watford have made 3227 passes - the seventh highest in the league - 105 shots, fourth highest, and eight big chances missed - ninth highest.

But in the stats that matter, Watford have scored four goals (and two own goals).

Why? Of the 105 shots, Watford have only struck 30 on target at an accuracy of 29%. Flores’ side have also made 496 passes backwards - the eighth highest in the league, and only had six offsides, lowest only to Manchester United on five in the league.

You might think this last statistic is irrelevant but, with the backwards passes it points to a worrying trend that Watford’s strikers are simply not stretching the defence and looking to run behind, as Wolves did so effectively yesterday. The top three of the offside table? Manchester City with 19, Arsenal with 17 and West Ham United with 17 - between them they’ve scored 48 goals and conceded 26. It pays to take a risk rather than err on the side of caution.

At the press conference after yesterday’s defeat, the challenge ahead seemed to dawn on Sanchez Flores:

“We need to score two or three goals to win a match.

“The aim of this team should be clean sheets and defend the spaces. Right now we are in the middle and the insecurities make us weaker. I don’t like this feeling.”

It is abundantly clear to all at the club that this current Watford defence is incapable of doing what is required of them. It will take a creative and resolute Flores to stop the defensive rot, but it seems attack might be the best form of defence - at least until January. For now, Watford have gone 11 games since their last Premier League win. The longer the Hornets take to get their next one, the darker their future looks.