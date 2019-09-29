Barclays FAWSL Gameweek 3 Roundup

Manchester United 2 - 0 Liverpool

Manchester United recorded their first league win of the season when they overcame Liverpool 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

It was a cagey opening 45 and Leah Galton had the first real chance of the game, a left-footed shot forcing a save from the Liverpool keeper. The visitors’ had a chance of their own on the brink of half-time as Rinsola Babajide beat Kirsty-Smith and found Niamh Charles in the box. The Liverpool No.17 shot just wide of the post.

On 71 minutes the Red Devils found their breakthrough as Jess Sigsworth fed a ball through to Lauren James, the teenager cut inside and fired past Preuss. In the closing stages of the game, Galton broke into the box once more and was brought down by Niamh Fahey, earning a penalty for her side. United captain Katie Zelem stepped up and scored from the spot in injury time, earning her team the 2-0 victory.

Liverpool are next in action when they host Bristol City on October 13. Casey Stoney’s side, however, face a difficult test as they play Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

Arsenal were back to their best on Sunday in a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton and Hove Albion, a repeat scoreline from the match where Arsenal won the league last season.

The Gunners looked dominant throughout and made their superiority count against Hope Powell’s side. Kim Little opened the scoring having been played through on goal by Vivienne Miedema. Miedema turned from provider to scorer with a sumptuous first time left-footed finish to take Arsenal into a 2-0 half time lead.

Their dominance continued into the second half with goals for Danielle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs. Miedema ended the game with a goal and three assists but the game was controlled by the midfield pairing of Nobbs and Leah Williamson. Arsenal go into the international break having won every game this season and look on course to challenge for trophies yet again.

Everton 0 - 1 Manchester City

There was good news before the match for City fans, with young striker Lauren Hemp back on the bench after spending a period of time out injured. Ellen White and Georgia Stanway are still both unavailable up top.

The game was played in tough conditions, with heavy rain throughout and a lot of standing water on the pitch, although the referee seemed the surface fine to play on.

City Captain Steph Houghton scored the only goal of the game in the first few minutes. With a free-kick on the edge of the 18-yard box, she fired nearly and low into the bottom-right corner, leaving Everton’s goalkeeper standing still on her line with no opportunity to save.

The Toffees came close to a late equaliser when Lucy Graham headed at Ellie Roebuck’s goal, only for her shot to be cleared off of the goal-line.

Birmingham City P - P Reading

The Blues' home tie against reading was postponed due to a pitch inspection deeming the surface unplayable after heavy overnight rain at Solihull Moors.

OFFICIAL: Today's match against @ReadingFCWomen has been postponed, after a morning pitch inspection



Due to heavy overnight rain the surface for the @BarclaysFAWSL fixture @SolihullMoors has been deemed unplayable#BCFCWomen pic.twitter.com/CLsC00vxgo — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCwomen) September 29, 2019

Spurs picked up their second win in their first season in the FAWSL in front of a packed London Stadium with over 25,000 supporters on Saturday.

Rianna Dean notched in the first of the game in the 36th minute, when she latched onto a low cross from Rosella Ayane and headed into the bottom-right corner of Courtney Brosnan's net. That was followed by an onslaught from the Hammers, Martha Thomas came close inside of the box but her shot was saved by the keeper's outstretched leg.

Ayane came very close to scoring Tottenham's second of the game in the second half. Receiving the ball on the ground, she fired low at Brosnan's goal who slid across her goal-line and deflected the ball out - although replays do make it look like it crossed the line.

The irons were not able to level the scoring, and birthday girl Lucy Quinn made it two for Spurs in the 84th minute, picking up on a ball from the defense failing to clear and volleying into the goal.

Tottenham now sit fifth in the table, with West Ham eighth going into the international break.

Bristol City 0 - 4 Chelsea

Chelsea remain unbeaten so far after a 4-0 thrasing of Bristol City away from home. Fran Kirby made her first start for the blues since picking up an injury away with the Lionesses in September.

Image: B. East Photography

Reiten opened the scoring five minutes in, picking up on a defensive mishap and slotting low and to the left, leaving Sophie Baggaley with no chance to save. It only took her seven more to double the scoreline, volleying unmarked in the centre of the box to easily make it two.

Ji netted the match’s third on the 20th minute. Receiving the ball just outside of the 18-yard box, she turned onto her right foot, leaving Meaghan Sargeant on the floor and hit a curling shot into the back of Baggaley’s net.

The match cooled down until near the end, Sophie Ingle notching in from close range after Erin Cuthbert’s shot from a tight angle failed to cross the goal-line.

