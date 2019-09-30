Rodgers thrilled with Leicester 'appetite' in ruthless Newcastle United mauling

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers praised his side's appetite in their 5-0 thumping of ten-man Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening.

The East-Midlanders chalked up their biggest-ever winning margin in the Premier League as Jame Vardy bagged a brace, with further strikes coming from Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi alongside a Paul Dummett own-goal.

Their task was helped hugely by the visitors going down to ten men in the first period as Isaac Hayden was given his marching orders for a shocking challenge on Foxes midfielder Dennis Praet. Rodgers was thrilled to see his side continue their intensity throughout the match and push on for an emphatic three points.

'We looked a threat'

Talking to Leicestershire Live, he said: "It was an outstanding performance and result. We started the game very well, took the lead with a very good goal. So it was a good start for us. We looked a threat when we went forward.

“They went down to 10 men and that can sometimes work for or against you but I thought how the players dealt with that and managed the game was outstanding because you need to be able to press the game and work arguably even harder.

“The second half, the players showed a wonderful appetite to do that, everyone together defending forward, being aggressive and not giving Newcastle any time, because sometimes there are periods against 10 men when you can’t play and have the ball."

'It's very early in the season'

The result on Sunday saw Leicester reclaim third position in the Premier League table and are now being strongly tipped by many to become the side to break the established top six, if not the top four this season. Despite their excellent start to the 2019/20 campaign in which they have claimed 14 points from their opening seven games - only Manchester City and Liverpool have enjoyed better starts to the season - Rodgers is not getting carried away.

Talking to the BBC, he said: "It's very early in the season... it's a big ask because all of the other clubs. We're only focussing on how we play, looking at our performance levels."