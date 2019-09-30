Why a settled formation is necessary for Bruce

After Newcastle United succumbed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Leicester City making it the third time this season they have conceded three or more goals.

It is a damning statistic for Steve Bruce as his tactics come under further scrutiny as his side put in another bleak performance.

The Magpies have now conceded three or more goals three times this season, compared to only doing so on four occasions last season.

Last season Newcastle suffered a 3-0 defeat against West Ham United before Liverpool put seven goals past the Magpies over two games.

They also surrendered a 2-0 lead away to Manchester United and ended up losing 3-2 but were applauded off the pitch for putting in a fighting and determined performance.

However, what is most concerning is how Newcastle have been beaten this season with many fans already preparing for relegation.

The games in which Newcastle have conceded three or more the level of commitment deteriorated once they went behind, but then against Brighton & Hove Albion they looked beaten from kick-off.

Compared to last season when Newcastle would go behind like against Liverpool they went behind twice and fought back valiantly both times and looked like a side full of confidence and believing they could compete with anyone.

However, this season with the same core group of players they seem petrified of attacking, and when they do advance nobody knows the plan to provide Joelinton with service.

Despite just seven games into the season the squad appear to be out of ideas, which could be because they have played so many formations this season and not sure what they are supposed to do in each formation.

Bruce has reacted too quickly during games instead of allowing his players to get used to a new way of playing and reap the rewards late in the season like last season as Newcastle were winless until the beginning of November.

Rafa Benitez spent three seasons turning Newcastle into a defensively sound team, however, it seems to have been unravelled within two months of the season.