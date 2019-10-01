Liverpool FC vs RB Salzburg Preview: Reds favourites for visit from Austrian Champions

The UEFA Champions League group stage continues this week and in Group E, Liverpool host Austrian Bundesliga champions RB Salzburg on Wednesday October 2. Kick off at 20:00 BST.

Both Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are preparing to face their former club as they look to earn their first European victory this campaign.

Story behind the game

Despite lifting their sixth Champions League trophy on June 1, the Merseyside club fell to a defeat in their opening game against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo last month.

Despite a positive performance, Liverpool were undone by a contentious penalty decision and a 92nd-minute defensive error that cost them the two goals.

Salzburg, however, got off to a flying start on matchday one with a 6-2 home win over Belgian side Genk.

A hat-trick from Erling Braut Haaland as well as goals from Hwang Hee-chan, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andreas Ulmer would've caught the attention of the group favourites as the Austrian side look to cause a European upset.

The Reds' Premier League form is much more positive, having maintained a 100% record so far this term - most recently with a closely-fought 1-0 away win over Sheffield United last weekend.

Like Liverpool, Salzburg are also five points clear at the top of their respective league and have won their last three fixtures - which includes a 7-2 triumph against TSV Hartberg.

These two sides are yet to face each other, making the game an interesting spectacle for those watching.

It may be too early to say, but this feels like a must-win game for Liverpool due to their poor away form in the UCL Group Stage last year, nearly costing them progression to the knockout stages.

Their group may be easier on paper this time around, but capitalising on the home advantage will be crucial to a Champions League run once again.

Salzburg are most definitely an underdog in Group E, with the Reds and Napoli firm favourites to qualify.

But as Champions of their league and with talented prospects like Håland, they'll more than fancy their chances to cause some sort of upset.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his press-conference that centre-back Joel Matip sustained a knock in their win at the weekend, which will see him sidelined for this fixture.

Xherdan Shaqiri is also recovering from a calf injury and will not feature in this game.

Keita started Liverpool's 2-0 win over MK Dons last week after recovering from a muscular injury, he will be fit to play on Wednesday night.

Alisson Becker has made significant progress in his recovery from a calf injury, but Klopp believes this game comes too soon for the Brazilian shot-stopper.

Haaland remains a doubt for the visitors due to illness and faces a race against time to be fit for their meeting against the Premier League runners-up.

Midfielder Antoine Bernede will also miss Wednesday night's game after suffering a broken shin in their 2-1 cup victory against Rapid Vienna.

What the managers have said

The Liverpool boss was full of praise for Jesse Marsch's side, saying: "They are a proper unit; it is a young, exciting team; it is full of power; full of excitement about the opportunity to be part of the competition.

"For those who don’t know it, Salzburg had rather a sad story with the qualifiers for the Champions League and it was really hard.

"This year they are involved and you see that they enjoy that fact. They are really strong, really good, a really good opponent, very well organised."

The RB Salzburg manager is fully aware of the challenge his side possess, as they prepare to face the European Champions in the cauldron that is Anfield.

He said in an exclusive interview with Paul Joyce of The Times: "It is a terrible match-up for us in one sense, because all the things we do well, they are better at.

“They like games to feel the same way that we like them to feel, so I think, stylistically, it will be a big challenge for us but we will also make things difficult for them.

“We will have to be incredibly good on the day at what we do. We are certainly going there to win."

Mane to face old club

Liverpool's number 10 spent two years with the Austrian club before his move to the Premier League and Southampton in 2014.

"Of course it’s a special game for me," the Senegalese international said. "I was playing there for two-and-a-half years and now I’m going to play against them.

"They will be ready for me and I will be ready for them as well. I love the city and the club.

"I will be really happy to meet my ex-teammates. But at the same time, I would love to win against them."

Group E could become significantly more interesting should Liverpool fall to a draw or defeat on Wednesday night, with Salzburg looking promising in the group stage's first game.

Klopp's side, however, will be confident that, with their abilities and the Anfield atmosphere, they will take nothing but three points from tomorrow's game.

After a disappointing first outing, they will want nothing more than to prove themselves as UCL winners and stamp their mark on this historic competition once more.