Burnley squad's international plans take shape as Irish pair receive call-up

Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Hendrick featured in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland last month, while Long scored in the subsequent friendly win against Bulgaria.

The pair will look to help the Irish, who top Group D after five matches, make crucial steps toward qualification against the Georgians and the Swiss.

Mick McCarthy has, though, left out winger Robbie Brady, who has only notched his first minutes of the season as a substitute in Burnley's last two Premier League matches.

Englishmen await news

Centre-back James Tarkowski will learn if he has earned a recall to the England squad when Gareth Southgate announces his squad for their qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Thursday.

Tarkowski has recently dismissed suggestions that he will need to leave Turf Moor if he is to feature heavily for his country.

Nick Pope will be hopeful of retaining his spot among the goalkeeping ranks, though Jordan Pickford remains the clear no. 1.

Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil is in contention for a call-up to the Under-21 side, having been forced to withdraw in September after picking up an injury.

Elsewhere...

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is still awaiting his Burnley debut after his summer move from Leeds United, but he has started every qualifier for Northern Ireland.

The 22-year-old's solid displays - he has conceded only four goals across their five Group C matches - have been key in their steps toward qualification.

He is almost certain to be part of their roster for a friendly against Czech Republic and a potentially pivotal game against the Netherlands, who sit in third, just below Michael O'Neill's men.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson will likely earn an Iceland recall as they play host to the world champions France before facing Andorra.

Gudmundsson missed their September fixtures through injury but is set to play an important role in their bid to overhaul Turkey in the hunt for automatic qualification.

Matej Vydra has missed out on the Czech squad, while Chris Wood's New Zealand have no fixtures scheduled until November.