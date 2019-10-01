Pochettino insists Spurs are relishing Bayern challenge despite poor form

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted his Tottenham Hotspur side are relishing the challenge against the Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Spurs managed to get themselves back on track against Southampton on the weekend in a nervy 2-1 victory over the Saints.

However, the Lilywhites failed to impress last time out in the Champions League against Olympiakos as they let their 2-0 lead slip.

Spurs targeting a statement win

Spurs struggled in the group stages of last season's campaign and were left with no points after the first two games.

However, this time around Pochettino is eyeing a statement win against the Bundesliga champions.

"I think last season we would have all signed up for the same campaign in the Champions League," said Pochettino.

Victory over the German giants would put Spurs in a great position to qualify from the group but they suffered a 4-2 defeat against last year's Pot One side FC Barcelona at home.

"I hope to win tomorrow to be in a better position than last season. Last season we only had one point after three games, nobody believed in us, but we went on to reach the final of the Champions League.

"That is why in football it's important how you start, but it's more important how you finish. That is why in a long season you must remain calm and be strong in your mentality."

Lloris error will not cost him his place

Hugo Lloris' error cost Spurs a clean sheet on Saturday as Danny Ings tapped in from one-yard out.

Pochettino admitted he will not drop the French international as a result of his error.

That is a situation that happens in football but the philosophy and the ideas are bigger than from one mistake to change everything or one action we are going to change the ideas. I see no point.

"Of course that situation happened but it happened when the striker misses a goal or some player misses a penalty or misses a pass, that is the same type of mistake that happens, and in my opinion or judgement it is the same," said the Argentine.

Lloris redeemed himself throughout the second-half as he kept Tottenham's slim one-goal lead after pulling of numerous heroic saves.

"Can cost a goal, can cost not scoring a goal, but that is football. It can happen, it’s an action but we forget and the player will forget now. Let’s move on."