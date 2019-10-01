Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich: Gnabry fires four on embarrassing night for Spurs

The perfect start unravelled for Tottenham as they led for only two minutes before Joshua Kimmich stepped up with an equaliser.

Robert Lewandowski proved why he's regarded as one of the world's best on the brink of half-time as he put the visitors' 1-2 ahead.

Two second-half goals from Serge Gnabry appeared to seal it for Bayern before Kingsley Coman conceded a penalty and Harry Kane gave Spurs a lifeline from the spot.

It proved to be a mere consolation for Spurs, though, as Gnabry scored two more and Lewandowski chipped in with another before the final whistle.

Story of the match

The first-half was pretty open at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the first real chance of the game falling to Gnabry.

The German international forced a save from Hugo Lloris as Bayern got in behind the Spurs defence - but the Frenchman was able to make a decent stop.

Minutes later, Son Heung-min drew a save from Manuel Neuer as Tanguy Ndombele played the forward in, the 27-year-old getting a reasonable shot away.

That became the story of the opening 12 minutes, that eventually saw Son break the deadlock.

Corentin Tolisso misplaced a pass that was picked up by Moussa Sissoko - the midfielder picked out Son in the box and the forward drilled it into the bottom corner.

But the home side led for just two minutes before Bayern drew level, a poor clearance found Kimmich on the edge of the box and the right-back's strike flew past Lloris and into the back of the net.

As half-time drew nearer, Lewandowski's footwork saw him bypass Jan Vertonghen and get the ball into the box before shifting it onto his right foot and firing it into the bottom corner.

Things went from bad to worse for the London club as Gnabry scored two in quick succession just after the break.

His first came after he beat Serge Aurier and cut inside, curling it away from Lloris and into the back of the net.

Soon after, Harry Winks was dispossessed in a dangerous area and the winger gave Lloris no chance with a fantastic effort.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were given a route back into the game on 60 minutes as Coman brought down Rose in the box - Kane stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

A simple ball over the top on 82 minutes saw Gnabry run clean through and beat the Spurs defenders for pace, slotting it past Lloris.

Lewandowski made it six just minutes later as Tottenham once again lost possession in a dangerous area.

Coutinho flicked it on to the striker, who's composed finish was driven beyond Lloris.

Things started to get ridiculous for the hosts as Gnabry added another to his tally on 88 minutes with a fantastic effort that found it's way to the far corner.

Takeaways from the match

Both defences looked shaky

Neither the Spurs or Bayern backlines covered themselves in glory over the 90 minutes, providing both managers with something to ponder.

Rose and Aurier appeared to be the weak links in the Spurs' defence, with Gnabry causing all sorts of problems down the right flank.

Son's movement gave the Bayern defenders a difficult night as they were cut open time and time again, particularly in the opening 25 minutes.

More VAR controversy

The 'clear and obvious' stance continues to cause debate as Bayern were denied a penalty close to 70 minutes.

After Spurs' were awarded a penalty moments earlier, Rose got away with a risky challenge on Coman - the defender appearing to slide straight through the winger.

VAR looked at the incident but refused to overrule the decision, despite a penalty being given at the other end of the pitch minutes earlier for a tackle of similar contact.

Troubling times for Poch

Spurs appear to be a shadow of the side that reached the Champions League final last season.

Their league form has been questionable of late but confidence will be shattered following this record-breaking defeat.

Tottenham have won just nine of their last 28 games, a concerning stat for the Spurs' boss.

Stand-out players

Man of the match is without a doubt Gnabry, netting four on the night.

He caused Spurs' back line a number of problems, beating them for pace countless times.

Son looked bright for the home side in the early stages of the game, making good runs in behind.

His impact petered out, however, as the Bavarian side took control of the game and dominated across the second half.

Bayern currently sit top of UCL group B, having won both their opening two fixtures.

Spurs sit third on one point after drawing their opening game 2-2 against Olympiacos, but they won't be too worried with plenty of games to turn things around.

Pochettino's side will be looking to bounce back as they travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Bayern host Hoffenheim on Saturday, kick-off at 14:30 BST.