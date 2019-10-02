Cardiff City 3-0 QPR: Bluebirds ease past timid QPR to make it seven without defeat

Cardiff City made it seven league games unbeaten as they condemned QPR to consecutive defeats in the Welsh capital for the first time in thirty-nine years.

The visitors found set pieces to be their downfall once again as two first half goals set Neil Warnock’s side on their way to a much needed victory.

More set piece woe for QPR

The away side made the better start, forcing Alex Smithies into a smart save after just 5 minutes, after Bright Osayi-Samuel was released down the right-hand side.

It was Cardiff who made the break-through however, as QPR’s vulnerability from set-pieces was once again exposed. For the third time in the opening ten minutes, Neil Warnock’s side sent both centre-backs up for a free-kick, and this time it paid dividends. Lee Tomlin’s ball found Aden Flint at the back post, and his header into the ground bounced up for Sean Morrison, who looped the ball past a helpless Liam Kelly in the QPR goal.

Flint’s contribution makes him Cardiff’s top assist maker this season, an unusual accolade for a centre-back, but credit must go to Tomlin’s delivery. For QPR, it was the fourth goal they have conceded from set-pieces this season.

Cardiff continued to look threatening going forward, but defensively they were less assured, and QPR should have been level before half-time. Ryan Manning was released on the left, and his cross reached Angel Rangel at the far post. The former Swansea player could not direct his header goal-wards, much to the delight of the home fans.

Eberechi Eze came closest, finding space on the edge of the box and curling a terrific shot past a stranded Smithies, only to see it canon back off the Cardiff post. Ilias Chair was put through just 5 minutes later, forcing Smithies into a low save.

They were made to rue these missed chances as Cardiff doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. Lee Tomlin’s corner was dragged back to Gavin Whyte on the edge of the six yard box, and his drilled cross found Marlon Pack for the simplest of finishes.

Substitute makes his mark

The second half started in much the same vein as the first, and Cardiff should have had a third almost straight from kick-off. Gavin Whyte’s blocked cross from the right rebounded back to him, and he picked out Robert Glatzel at the second time of asking. The German, six yards out and in acres of space, could only loop his header over the bar.

As the second half-went on, the visitors began to grow into the game, and were denied by the woodwork once again. This time it was Ryan Manning, whose drilled left-footed shot struck the base of Smithies post before bouncing away to safety.

Callum Paterson put the game beyond doubt on seventy-two minutes after replacing the excellent Tomlin. Latching onto a Leandro Bacuna cross, he unleashed a superb volley from the edge of the box, which left Kelly with no chance.

With the result assured, the game began to open up, and Cardiff should have added a fourth moments later, Pack’s glancing header inches away from nestling in the corner of the QPR net.

QPR had chances to add a consolation, and only a superb Smithies save from close-range kept the home side's clean sheet in tact.

Much needed victory

For Neil Warnock, the result comes as a welcome response to the weekend's draw at Hull, and puts his side just two points off the play-off places. QPR have now lost two on the bounce without scoring.