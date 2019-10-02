Neil Warnock insists Cardiff can keep getting better

Neil Warnock says his Cardiff side are far from the finished article despite their impressive victory against QPR.

Goals from Sean Morrison, Marlon Pack and Callum Paterson made it seven unbeaten in the league.

Cardiff discipline key

"You can see they're a good side, they play with freedom" Warnock said of the visitors. "We had to be well organised and disciplined and I thought that we were. We worked hard at the shape."

Despite the three goals, Cardiff did not dominate the ball and recorded only 28% possesion: "I think we played more attacking football on Saturday [in the 2-2 draw at Hull] but its horses for courses. Its about winning games and creating chances when you can."

Now seven games unbeaten, Cardiff can still improve: "I think we're getting better, I think we can still go quite a way yet. With the players we've got we should score more goals."

Set pieces frustrate Warburton

QPR boss Mark Warburton was frustrated as his side continued to look vulnerable from set-pieces.

"We knew the threat Cardiff posed. We spoke about set pieces and the threat of Flint and Morrison. If they get a good delivery it's hard to defend against."

For Warnock however, "it is lovely to see set pieces come off."

Warburton's main concern was with his side's finishing: "We've got to put the ball in the back of the net and that's the harsh reality of it. Tonight we didn't get what we deserve. If we play like that every time we'll have more good days than bad days."

Cardiff's victory puts them just two points behind the play off places, and sees them leapfrog QPR, who drop down to 11th place.