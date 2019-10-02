Pepe admits poor form but vows to improve

Nicolas Pépé has admitted he has found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League following his huge £72m summer switch from Lille.

That move made the Ivorian Arsenal’s club-record signing but he has failed to impress in the early stages of his career in North London.

Embed from Getty Images

Pepe admits he must improve but believes he can prove doubters wrong

After showing glimpses of his talent in his first few games, Pépé has struggled to recreate the form he showed at Lille and has one goal – from the penalty spot – and two assists in eight games this season.

He was deployed in his favoured position – right side of a front three – against Manchester United on Monday night but again failed to catch the eye and was substituted on 74 minutes instead of teenage star Bukayo Saka.

Despite the slow start, Pépé believes he can prove why Arsenal decided to spend all that money on him.

"It has not been easy, I must tell the truth," he told French radio station RMC.

"My stats have not been good enough or my usual performances, it is not the same as Lille or the Liverpool game earlier in the season.

"My confidence must come back. I am not very worried. People may be worried about my statistics but I am not.

“I have to keep working as the level here is different so is the language.

“It is a new league for me and I must adapt quickly. But it won’t take very long."

Embed from Getty Images

Emery's tactical transition affecting Pepe's form

There are other factors to take into account with the 24-year-old having to switch between the wing and up front as Unai Emery continues to chop and change. Arsenal are also in transition with Emery unsure of his best XI and the team is struggling for creativity, which is also impacting Pépé’s output.

With Héctor Bellerín and Kieran Tierney nearing returns and Alexandre Lacazette due back in October, we could start to see the best of Pépé then.

Arsenal are in action tomorrow night as they welcome Standard Liége to the Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League before hosting Bournemouth on Sunday in the Premier League.