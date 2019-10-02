Sean Dyche on Ashley Barnes' treatment in the Premier League

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes that his striker Ashley Barnes needs more support from the referees.

The Clarets striker did not have it all his own way against Aston Villa last time out with referee Lee Mason. Barnes felt that he was treated unfairly during the 2-2 draw at Villa Park.

His frustration earned him a booking for dissent after he was felt hard done by against Villa. He also gained another booking in Burnley's 2-0 win over Norwich City after he thought he should have had a clear penalty awarded.

Barnes praised for 'sticking at it'

It was far from a great performance against Villa but he played a big part in the Jay Rodriguez goal.

Dyche said, as quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph: "We only want parity, I don't think Barnesy gets a lot. A lot is given against him. There are other players with certain traits in the division who seem not to get looked upon.

"He stuck at it, does brilliant for the build-up to the goal and Erik Pieters' cross."

Double standards?

Dyche also focused on another incident that seemed to highlight Barnes' issue with how he was treated by referee Mason all afternoon on Saturday.

"It is tough, he can work things out for himself and he can work out that every week he seems to get something against him," he said.

"The lad put him down off the ball on Saturday but the referee didn't see it but when Tarky [James Tarkowski] brought their lad down he gave that.

"So you think hang on a minute, you didn't see that [on Barnes] and their players get nothing and then it is a free-kick and Tarky gets booked."

Burnley have nine yellow cards in seven games so far in the Premier League.