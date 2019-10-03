Brendan Rodgers hails Jamie Vardy as 'one of the best strikers in the division' ahead of Anfield Trip

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed star striker Jamie Vardy as 'one of the best strikers in the division' in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against League leaders Liverpool.

The former England international has has enjoyed a successful start to the season after being involved in six goals in seven Premier League appearances, notching five of them himself.

Two of his goals came recently in the emphatic 5-0 victory against Newcastle United in the Foxes' last outing.

'Looks like he’s always going to get goals'

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers highlighted the key attributes that, in his opinion, makes Vardy such a successful Premier League striker.

"I think he’s recognised as one of the best strikers in the division. You don’t appreciate that until you get to work with him on a day to day basis.

"The surprising element is that tactically he’s very good. Understands his role. Real leader on the field. His leadership qualities very strong. Inherent belief in his ability. Doesn’t need many chances."

He added: "For how I like teams to play, striker who can press, he has been absolutely brilliant. Looks like he’s always going to get goals."

'Liverpool are on an incredible run'

Turning his attention to his opponents in Liverpool, Rodgers acknowledged the form that his former side currently posses in the league and how that could impact on his side.

"We just want to continue with our performance level," he stated.

"Liverpool are on an incredible run. They are a great opponent to test and challenge the quality of their team. We have brought a positive mindset into our games, no matter who the opponent is."

He added: "Nobody expects us to get anything from the game, with Liverpool in the form that they’re in."