The Warm Down: Pochettino's problems mount as Munich sink Spurs for seven

Mauricio Pochettino was left stunned on Tuesday night after his Tottenham Hotspur side found themselves on the end of a 7-2 drubbing at home to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham's poor form has been the hot topic of discussion with the Londoners struggling to impress in the Premier League.

However, their problems sunk to a new level on Tuesday as Serge Gnabry and Bayern humiliated Spurs on their own soil.

Conceding before half time

In games away to Arsenal and Olympiakos, Spurs have conceded just before the break to give the two sides a glimmer of hope - games which Spurs failed to hold on to their lead.

Tuesday night proved no different. Robert Lewandowski's 45th-minute strike put the Bundesliga champions ahead seconds before the break.

The goal from the Polish striker proved a real blow to the Lilywhites as after dominating the first half they found themselves entering the half behind.

The first 35/40 minutes were perhaps Spurs' best performance of the season. Pressing with intent and dangerous when in attack it looked like the Pochettino side we have all become accustomed to over the years.

However, as the saying goes, conceding just before the break is always the worst time to concede and the Londoners were unable to recover from the hammer blow of Lewandowski's strike.

Stagnation

For a few years, Spurs were the side which had one hand on silverware but needed a couple of additions to claim the prize.

Now into Pochettino's sixth year in charge, this still seems to be the case.

Tanguy Ndombele proved a popular signing with the fans and seemed to show a real sign of intent for a summer window of spending - this did not prove the case.

Although Spurs splashed on Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon (alongside Giovani Lo Celso) there were still issues which needed resolving - the main one being the right-back position.

Frustration from a transfer window which could be viewed as a missed opportunity to capitalise on their Champions League journey by Daniel Levy has resulted in a sombre Mauricio Pochettino.

Usually ever the optimist, the Argentine has not shied away from showing his disappointment in press conferences so far this season with the long-term future of some key players still up in the air.

'Painful rebuild'

Pochettino admitted this season could prove to be 'painful' and the early signs are hinting in that direction.

Kieran Trippier's departure was inevitable - despite still being Pochettino's first-choice right-back.

However, in not replacing Trippier it left Spurs with one experienced right-back in Serge Aurier along with youngster Kyle Walker-Peters and a couple of players who could 'do a job'.

Aurier, since his arrival in 2017, has struggled to claim the right-back position and shone on very few occasions with reckless tackles overshadowing his time in London.

It is a far cry from the 2016/17 Spurs which claimed the title of the Premier League's best defence with just 26 conceded.

Tuesday's embarrassing defeat highlighted a huge problem in the Spurs defence with Aurier and Danny Rose offering very little support to the two centre-backs who were left to fend for themselves at times in the second half.